Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook eyeing future with claim about Norwich City

Ipswich Town have begun to finally look sharper in League One this year but boss Paul Cook is already casting his eye towards the FA Cup, telling East Anglian Daily Times there is ‘nothing like big games at your home stadium.’

Most markedly though is the Tractor Boy’s boss claiming that he wants Norwich in the third round of the competition.

Both sides have had shifting levels of fortune in recent years with the Canaries now sat in the Premier League (albeit near the bottom of the table) and the Tractor Boys struggling in League One. Ipswich will want to try and push their way up towards promotion this year but so far they have been consigned to battling to get out of mid table and up towards the top end of the league.

Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Bolton? Higher Lower

They’ve also been handed their first FA Cup tie too, which will see them face off against another EFL side in Oldham Athletic. Although that tie has yet to be won – and the Latics will no doubt put up a fight against Paul Cook’s team – the manager has already identified who he would like later on in the competition.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, he said: “It’s a great tie and the FA Cup is special for everyone. For me as a manager I’d love to get to the third round and I’d love us to get Norwich at home.

“I think that would be great for us all. That would give our fans the massive matchday feel we maybe haven’t had for a bit. There’s nothing like having big games at your home stadium.”

Ipswich will certainly go into the first round of the competition as favourites to win their game, with Oldham currently struggling to survive in League Two. Although the Tractor Boys themselves looked like they may have a brush with the relegation places in League One a few weeks ago, they are now gradually making their way up the league.

If they can pull off a win – and then do similar in the second round – then there is no reason why Paul Cook’s side couldn’t get the draw he wants then and they would then be even more determined to sink their rivals if they did manage to get them in the cup.

The Verdict

Paul Cook clearly wants to challenge in both the league and the cup this year, which could be a nice thing for the club and its fans. It’s important of course that they don’t focus that much on the other competitions that their league form dips but if anyone can manage an EFL schedule, it’s the current Ipswich boss.

The Tractor Boys have shown they can compete with the best of the sides in League One and they’ll be fancied to beat Oldham in that first round of the FA Cup. If they can keep momentum going in the league and reach that third round, then whichever team they come up against could be in for a tough night if they come up against Ipswich – especially if Cook has them all fit and firing by this point in the season.