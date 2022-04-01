Ipswich Town blow as Kieran McKenna confirms possibility of no return for 24-year-old

Ipswich are flying at the moment in League One, with the club unbeaten since January and looking like one of the sides to beat in the third tier right now.

However, they’ve been handed somewhat of a blow today as boss Kieran McKenna has revealed they will once again have to go into a fixture without the services of George Edmundson.

The 24-year-old may not only miss out on this weekend’s game against Cambridge but could also struggle to get back in time to play in any of the team’s remaining fixtures.

The Tractor Boys have fared okay in his absence though, having drawn with Portsmouth and Oxford and beaten Plymouth since he was sidelined after the Lincoln game earlier on in March.

Edmundson though has featured in 32 league games for the club so far this year and has contributed two goals and two assists. He has been a mainstay in the Ipswich team and is one of their most important players, so it has been a hindrance for the Tractor Boys to have him ruled out at such a crucial time in the campaign.

Whilst there may have been hope he could be back in the team soon after his injury though, boss Kieran McKenna has revealed to the East Anglian Daily Times that he won’t be cropping up against Cambridge this weekend – and that it will be a ‘big push’ to even see him play another league game this season for Ipswich.

The positive news though is that another player could be back in contention this weekend. Lee Evans has been out of action for even longer than Edmundson, sitting on the sidelines since February, but he may be able to play a part again soon.

McKenna said about whether the two could feature this weekend: “Lee [Evans], possibly.

“He’s had another scan this week and the injury has progressed well. We’re hoping that he can join in with the squad training at some point next week.

“George Edmundson, no. He’s still got a fair way to go with his ankle injury. We’re not sure exactly what the timescale will be, but it’s going to be a big push to see him in the league campaign.”

The Verdict

Ipswich really are the form team, not just in League One but in the EFL right now.

Kieran McKenna has thrived since being given the job at Portman Road and looks like he is really enjoying leading the Tractor Boys so far. They’ve been unbeaten for months and they could certainly sneak into the play-off places before the season comes to a close.

George Edmundson potentially having to miss out the rest of the season will be a blow considering how important he has been throughout the campaign. However, they’ve shown that they can get results even without him in the team and they should fare well with him sidelined.

Ideally they would have him back but at least Lee Evans could come into the equation this weekend and help them out a bit.