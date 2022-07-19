Ipswich Town bidding to add at least two more to summer transfer intake

Ipswich Town have had a positive summer transfer window so far and aren’t done yet if reports are to be believed.

The men from Portman Road are going to be seen as one of the favourites for promotion this campaign coming in Sky Bet League One, and Kieran McKenna will be looking forward to taking on that challenge in the coming weeks and months.

He’s not finished in terms of signing players, either, with the EADT reporting that Town still want to bring in another striker and a left-back, at least, before the window shuts.

Indeed, according to the report, negotiations are ongoing for George Hirst at Leicester City and Leif Davis at Leeds United, though it remains to be seen when either are going to join – if they do at all.

The Verdict

Ipswich have had a good summer so far but it’s clear that they’re looking to add even further, which is naturally going to excite fans.

Davis is currently at Leeds United and they may well be open to a sale as he’s not managing to break into the first team, whilst Hirst is at Leicester City and probably not yet ready to break into the starting XI there.

Let’s see if Ipswich are successful in their negotiations.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake