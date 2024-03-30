Highlights Aaron Cresswell's successful career at West Ham was made possible by his standout performances at Ipswich Town.

His time at Ipswich saw him excel in the Championship, proving his potential before moving to West Ham.

Cresswell's move to Ipswich was an easy decision, showing the club's potential to attract and develop young talent.

Aaron Cresswell has had an almighty career for West Ham United, one that has involved England caps, a European trophy and a relative degree of Premier League success - but that may not have been possible without a stint at Ipswich Town.

Cresswell has been one of West Ham’s biggest stalwarts in the Premier League era, notching up almost 300 appearances for the Hammers in the top-flight and almost 350 overall in all competitions.

His form for the club gave him three caps for the Three Lions back in the 2016-17 season, and with that continued proficiency, he’s become one of the longest servants for any club in the Premier League.

Appearances have dwindled in recent years thanks to other signings such as Emerson Palmieri coming into the squad, but that hasn’t stopped Cresswell having some effect this season with goals in Europe and more than a handful of appearances.

But that likely wouldn't have happened after he excelled at Ipswich Town - and they'll be over the moon they beat West Brom to his signing.

How Ipswich Town managed to sign Aaron Cresswell

Having been released by Liverpool aged 15, Cresswell began his professional career at nearby Tranmere Rovers, where he began his career instantly with 70 appearances by the time he was 21.

Clubs in the Championship were looking eagerly at his signature, especially after turning down a contract extension at Prenton Park - and reports claimed it was down to a three horse race between themselves, West Brom and Doncaster for his signature, with Ipswich and Doncaster in the second-tier at the time whilst West Brom were in the top-flight.

It’s easy for a player to be blinded by the lights of the Premier League, but Ipswich remained strong in their bid and tempted the left-back down to East Anglia.

And, it's fair to say that their shrewd behaviour worked.

132 appearances split across three seasons showed that Cresswell had the capacity for Championship football at such a young age, and after just three seasons he jetted off for West Ham with the Irons looking to improve their defensive options.

Aaron Cresswell - Ipswich career by seasons Games Goals 2011-12 46 1 2012-13 49 4 2013-14 43 2

A stalwart career has followed Cresswell to east London.

He sits as West Ham’s second-highest appearance maker in Premier League history behind Mark Noble, and with a UEFA Conference League winners’ medal to boot, there is no doubting that he’s been a successful purchase at all of £3.75million.

And, on Ipswich’s point of view, he’s one of their best ever signings when looking at what he went on to achieve.

What Aaron Cresswell said upon his move to Ipswich that might tempt future signings

Speaking upon his move to Portman Road, Cresswell said: "It was the easiest decision ever to come here. I enjoyed my time at Tranmere and it will be hard to leave home but joining Ipswich is something else. It's a big club and it's a big step up for me but I'm delighted to have the opportunity to take it. It's the next stage in my career and I'm ready for the challenge."

Such insightful words that will have definitely rang true at the time, Ipswich's stock as a 'big club' on the whole had definitely taken a beating before Kieran McKenna was appointed to the helm.

Now, having signed stars such as Kieffer Moore this season and tempting young stars such as Leif Davis, Harry Clarke and Conor Chaplin to the club in recent seasons, we could yet see Ipswich become a hub for young players to learn and progress once again in the coming years.