Highlights Ashley Young backs Kieran McKenna to make the step to Brighton, Chelsea or Man United.

Young thinks McKenna has a high amount of potential.

McKenna needs to weigh up his future carefully.

Former England international Ashley Young believes Kieran McKenna is ready to make the move to Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea or Manchester United this summer, delivering his verdict on talkSPORT.

McKenna is currently at Ipswich Town, having guided the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Although the Suffolk-based side have richly benefitted from having the Northern Irishman as their manager, they could be the victims of this success in the coming weeks, with three big top-flight teams being linked with the 38-year-old.

Kieran McKenna's 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Games 46 Wins 28 Draws 12 Losses 6

Brighton are thought to be in advanced talks to appoint the young manager, but Chelsea and Man United have also been linked with a move for him, which could make things extremely interesting in the coming days and weeks.

Considering he hasn't managed a game in the top-flight team, it would be natural for fans of the three interested clubs to have concerns about the potential appointment of McKenna.

But Young couldn't speak highly enough of him on talkSPORT, saying: "I think he's got everything to be a top, top manager.

"Like you say, I worked with him at Manchester United and saw how much passion he's got for football, the love he's got for football and just how he wants to be successful.

"So I, obviously having been linked with the jobs, Brighton, Manchester United, can he go to one of them now? I do think he can. He's been at United as a coach, he knows the club.

"Can he go to a Brighton? Yeah he can. He's seen as one of those managers. At Ipswich they want to play football, they want to be expansive, they want to get on the front foot.

"Obviously, he's younger than me, he's just one of those coaches that wants to be successful. He's got everything there to be a successful manager, no disrespect to Ipswich, at a bigger club."

McKenna may not get the chance to go to a Premier League giant in the future if he doesn't accept a potential opportunity this summer.

But if he really is the real deal, he will be able to secure a massive job at a top-tier giant in the future.

This is why he should be looking to back himself and stay put at Portman Road if he's given sufficient backing, potentially knowing that an opportunity for him to move could come up elsewhere in the future.

If things get tough for him, he's likely to be given more time at Portman Road than at any other team, because he has a lot of credit in the bank with his current club.

And even if Ipswich go straight back down, many of their fans may back him to stay in charge, knowing his ability and the potential he has to become an even better manager in the future.

It will be interesting to see whether he goes if given the opportunity to this summer.