Highlights Ipswich Town has made a seamless transition from League One to the Championship, spending most of the season in the automatic promotion places.

Despite a recent defeat to West Brom, Ipswich remains second in the table, three points behind leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich's attractive and attacking style of play, coupled with their vulnerability at the back, has made them one of the most entertaining teams in the Championship and a frequent feature on televised games.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich suffered a rare setback as they were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, bringing their 12-game unbeaten run to an end.

The Baggies took the lead in the fifth minute through Darnell Furlong, and they nearly doubled their advantage when Brandon Thomas-Asante was denied by Vaclav Hladky.

Albion added a second shortly after the break when Grady Diangana slotted home after being set up by Thomas-Asante, and they should have had a third, but Matt Phillips somehow missed from a few yards out.

Dane Scarlett went close for the visitors when he fired wide late on, but the Tractor Boys struggled to create chances as they fell to their first away defeat since January.

Kieran McKenna's side remain second in the table, three points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

Why are Ipswich Town the most watchable side in the Championship?

Ipswich's remarkable start to the season has attracted plenty of attention, and there will be no shortage of opportunities to watch the Tractor Boys over the course of the next month.

The defeat against West Brom was one of six televised games featuring McKenna's men between the end of November until New Year's Day.

Ipswich Town televised games on Sky Sports (25th November - 1st January) Saturday 25th November West Bromwich Albion (A) Wednesday 29th November Millwall (H) Tuesday 12th December Watford (A) Saturday 16th December Norwich City (H) Saturday 23rd December Leeds United (A) Tuesday 26th December Leicester City (H)

It is easy to see why Sky Sports have opted to show so many Ipswich games, as the Tractor Boys have established themselves as one of the most entertaining sides in the Championship.

McKenna has built a team playing attractive, attacking football, and Ipswich are the top scorers in the Championship with 36 goals, scoring three or more goals in a game on seven occasions so far this season.

However, they have also been vulnerable at the back of late, conceding two goals in each of their last five matches, so goals are always guaranteed when the Tractor Boys are involved.

There are a number of mouth-watering fixtures coming up for Ipswich, including the much-anticipated East Anglia derby against Norwich City, and back-to-back games against automatic promotion rivals Leeds and Leicester.

The Tractor Boys' promotion credentials are likely to be severely tested during this tough run of fixtures, but McKenna's side have shown repeatedly this campaign that they should never be written off.

The festive period is always an exciting time in the football calendar, and it will certainly be worth tuning in when Ipswich are on the television over the coming weeks.