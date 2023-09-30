It is certainly an interesting and exciting time to be a supporter of Ipswich Town.

Having won promotion from League One last season, having achieved a remarkable 98 points, in 2023/24, the Tractor Boys are embarking on their first season at Championship level since 2018/19.

Not only that, but the expectations for the club, at least in the long run, are not merely survival.

Indeed, Ipswich are a club on an upwards trajectory, with big ambitions and a bright young manager that can help fulfil them.

Putting aside on the pitch matters for the moment, though, we thought we'd take a look at a very different aspect of the football club, albeit an important one.

We are, of course, talking about the club's financial matters, namely the salaries that they are currently paid to the current Ipswich Town squad.

Indeed, below, we wanted to look at the club's current annual wage bill, and indeed which player at Portman Road earns the most.

Of course, these figures are not made official in football, so to assist us, we have used Capology.

Capology collects salary data on a number of sports across the globe and where not official, makes educated estimates, even verifying some of these.

In their own words, 'unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet'.

We must stress, though, that the figures used below are merely estimates and should not be taken as official.

With that said, let's get into it!

What is Ipswich Town's annual wage bill?

Using Capology's data on Ipswich Town for the 2023/24 Championship season, we can see that the club's estimated annual wage bill is £11,378,000.

Based off this figure, it would mean that, on average, an Ipswich Town player for the 2023/24 campaign earns a gross figure £406,357.

The above figure also means that Ipswich Town's estimated wage bill, per week, stands at £218,808.

Based off that figure, on average, an Ipswich Town player for the 2023/24 season earns a gross weekly figure of £7,814.

Who is Ipswich Town's highest earner?

This is an interesting one, because, according to Capology's data on Ipswich Town, the club's highest earner for this season is a loan player - Brandon Williams.

Brandon Williams is said to earn a gross annual figure of £3,380,000.

Per week, that means Williams' gross earnings are estimated to be £65,000.

Coming from a big Premier League club like Manchester United, it is understandable that Williams' salary is far in excess of the other Ipswich Town players.

It is unclear just how much of that salary Ipswich Town are paying as part of Williams' loan agreement, too.

With that said, the club's highest earner on the books permanently, according to Capology, is George Hirst.

Capology estimate that Hirst earns a gross annual sum of £890,000.

This means that Hirst earns a gross weekly figure of £17,115.

Given that Hirst is contracted until 2027, the above means that Ipswich Town are committed to paying him a seven-figure sum in total over the next few seasons.