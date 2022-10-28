Ipswich Town announce partnership involving Tom Brady aimed at boosting Kieran McKenna’s squad

Ipswich Town have become the first club in English football to agree a partnership with TB12.

TB12 is a global health and wellness brand run by the NFL’s Tom Brady.

The company will work alongside the Tractor Boys to provide a fitness and well-being regimen to help the first team squad.

This is built on a core of five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement and mental fitness, which will be worked on through daily routines.

These processes are inspired by the 45-year-old’s own preparations from his lengthy career at the top of American football.

The club has welcomed the partnership, with Ipswich’s Director of Performance Andy Rolls explaining what benefits this will bring to Kieran McKenna’s side.

He believes this could play a role in the team’s season as they chase promotion from League One.

“We’re so grateful to be the first UK football club working in partnership with TB12,” said Rolls, via the club’s official website.

“Their methods and skillset have benefited the recovery of our players and will play a key role throughout the season and beyond.

“We have been lucky to have Body Coach Chris Sousa working closely with our players and we look forward to continuing our work with Chris and the team at TB12.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Ipswich Town players play for now?

1 of 24 David McGoldrick Sheffied United Norwich City Colchester United Derby County

Ipswich are currently 2nd in the third division table going into their clash this weekend with Charlton Athletic.

McKenna’s side have won five of their last six league games, and sit just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle with the two occupying the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This is an interesting partnership for Ipswich and could prove to be quite beneficial for McKenna’s team.

Brady has obviously had a very successful and long career as a quarterback, so seeing how his routines will be used to help a football player could provide some interesting feedback on the differences between the two sports.

Ipswich are keen to find an edge over their rivals in order to gain promotion.

This could prove to be a difference-maker against the likes of Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday, etc. so makes it a worthwhile pursuit for the club.