Ipswich Town announce major appointment as club look to reignite promotion push

Ipswich Town have confirmed the appointment of Paul Cook as their new manager, the club have confirmed.

The former Wigan Athletic boss as signed a deal until the summer of 2023 at Portman Road after replacing Paul Lambert as the club’s manager.

Cook will certainly have his work cut out as he seeks to secure promotion to the Championship with the Tractorboys currently sitting in eighth position in League One.

But according to club chairman Marcus Evans, there’s no doubt that Cook is the right man for the job.

Explaining the appointment to the club’s website, Evans said: “I’m delighted to announce that Paul Cook is our new manager.

“He has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus.

“He took Wigan up to the Championship in his first year, kept them up and they would have comfortably finished in mid-table last season if it wasn’t for their points deduction.

“In our conversations, he has shown a great desire to become our next manager and I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards and I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship.

“He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division and I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations.

“As well as having a history – and on-going desire – of developing a winning formula, his teams have played in a style which is totally in line with the Club’s ambitions to develop an Ipswich Town playing ethos.

“I’m sure our supporters will give Paul a great welcome – albeit from afar at the moment – and get right behind him and the players as we enter what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the season.”

The verdict

This is a major coup for Ipswich Town.

Paul Cook is a manager who has been linked with several jobs since he left Wigan Athletic – most of which have been in the Championship.

For him to move to Portman Road is massive and surely a big sign of his confidence that the Tractorboys are suitably equipped to secure promotion this term.