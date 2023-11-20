Highlights Ipswich Town and Stevenage have both made impressive climbs in the football league in the past year, with Ipswich climbing 24 places, the most of any club in English football.

Stevenage, led by manager Steve Evans, have defied the odds and find themselves in 4th place in League One after battling to avoid relegation to the National League just two years ago.

Both clubs have shown resilience and determination in their performances this season, proving that they are not just making up the numbers in their respective divisions. They are aiming for even greater success and have their sights set on promotion.

The first campaign in a higher division should be tough for any club, but Ipswich Town and Stevenage seem to be taking it in their stride.

The Boro and the Tractor Boys achieved automatic promotion from League Two and League One respectively last season, and have carried their dominant form into the tiers above. The 2021/22 campaign saw two managerial appointments that would go on to change the trajectory of two EFL clubs struggling for success.

Kieran McKenna for Ipswich and Steve Evans for Stevenage have both driven their clubs to recent triumph, and it appears they are in the running for more.

Playmaker's recent reveal highlights the climb that both clubs have been on over the last twelve months, and despite them being in new leagues with bigger and tougher opponents, the sky is the limit for these sides.

Today, Football League World takes a further look into two clubs taking the EFL by storm.

The Hertfordshire underdogs causing a stir

Stevenage were on the brink of falling into the National League on a couple of occasions, but fast-forward two years and Boro suddenly find themselves at the top end of League One. It has been a remarkable turn around, spearheaded by experienced Scotsman, Steve Evans.

The odds were against Stevenage last season, but they battled until the end to earn a return to the third tier. This time last year, they sat in second place in League Two as they fought hard for automatic promotion. A year later, following a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City, the club occupy 4th place in League One, meaning they have climbed the second-most positions of any EFL club in the last 12 months.

Many doubted whether Boro would be up to the task of League One, but nine wins from their first 18 games proves they are not there just to make up the numbers. Their number 19, Jamie Reid, has turned into a goalscoring machine this season, grabbing 14 goals in all competitions and already matching last season's tally.

Founded in 1976, Stevenage have never been as far as the Championship, but the current side that Steve Evans has built has allowed the Boro faithful to imagine the unimaginable.

Similarly, Ipswich Town is a club that has been rejuvenated under the right manager and are now in a strong position for back-to-back promotions. The Tractor Boys have climbed 24 league places in the last year which is the most of any club in English football.

Kieran McKenna has guided his side to an impressive 12 wins from 16 Championship games this season, as they sit behind Leicester City on goal difference. The Tractor Boys are coming up against clubs with far bigger budgets and more resoruces, but this doesn't seem to phase them as they aim for the promise land of the Premier League.

There's a long way to go before Ipswich can feel too confident about promotion, but the journey they have been on over the last twelve months is something to be extremely proud of.

Can the Suffolk side keep it up and return to the top flight? Only time will tell.