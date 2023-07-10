Coventry City are poised to lose their star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but it may not just be the Swede that Mark Robins loses from his front-line.

Gyokeres is set to move to Sporting CP for a significant fee in the coming days, with Everton forward Ellis Simms arriving at the CBS Arena as his replacement.

Even with that move though the Sky Blues are short in attack, with Tyler Walker and Sean Maguire departing meaning further attacking signings are needed, but it could be a complete overhaul as Matty Godden is attracting interest.

Godden has been a Coventry player since 2019 when arriving from Peterborough United, but he is on the shortlist of League One promotion chasers Derby County this summer, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with City, but it isn't just the Rams that are thought to be keen on signing Godden this summer.

According to DerbyshireLive, County have significant competition in the battle to sign Godden from the Championship, with Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers both believed to be showing an interest as well in the Coventry man.

How did Matty Godden perform for Coventry in 2022-23?

Godden hasn't always been fully-fit for Coventry in his time at the club, but in the 2021-22 season he made the step up to the Championship for his first real taste of regular game-time in the second tier and scored 12 times in 24 outings - a goal every two matches.

Another prolific partnership with Gyokeres was expected if he was able to keep fit, but it didn't quite happen for Godden despite being part of a team that got all the way to the Championship play-off final.

In 33 matches in the league last season, Godden scored eight times and racked up four assists too, but he also missed a three month chunk of the campaign through a significant ankle injury.

He of course recovered to score five times in the second half of the campaign, but with a year remaining on his contract at the Sky Blues, Robins and the hierarchy above him may have a decision to make should offers come in for his services.

Who should Matty Godden sign for this summer?

All clubs would have to put a bid in for Godden of course, but there's pros and cons for every club that are keen.

QPR are really lacking in the striking department and Lyndon Dykes needs someone to play with or rotate with at the top end of the pitch, so it is a link that makes sense.

Ipswich are another club short in the striking department and they were linked with Simms, who ultimately ended up at Coventry himself - Godden would be a downgrade in terms of age but he knows where the back of the net is and if rotating with Freddie Ladapo and a younger striker then it would be a good addition for the Tractor Boys.

Derby of course need attackers too, especially with the departure of David McGoldrick to Notts County, but if Godden has Championship offers on the table then he may be non-plussed by interest from the Rams.

And you of course cannot rule out Godden remaining with Coventry - he was a big part of their plans last season and he could choose to see out his deal at the CBS Arena.