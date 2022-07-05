Ipswich Town and Portsmouth waiting Leicester City decision on 15-goal ace’s availability

Ipswich Town and Portsmouth are both retaining an interest in George Hirst this summer, yet Leicester City plan to cast an eye over the forward during pre-season.

Both Ipswich and Portsmouth are looking to build a squad capable of challenging League One’s top-six next season, having finished 11th and 10th respectively last year in a competitive division.

Bolstering the sharp end of the pitch is amongst the aims in what remains of the transfer window, with East Anglian Daily Times noting how they both hold an interest in signing Hirst this summer.

However, it’s also claimed that Brenden Rodgers is eager to take a look at the 23-year-old before deciding what his next move should be heading into 2022/23.

Hirst was on loan with Portsmouth last season in League One and impressed under Danny Cowley.

In 40 appearances in League One, he struck 13 goals and registered a further four assists, which is by far his best return at senior level in his short career so far.

There were a further two goals for Hirst in the EFL Trophy for Portsmouth, whilst back at Leicester he’s been limited to only two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

The Verdict

Hirst would be a top addition for either Ipswich or Portsmouth this summer.

The young forward will be full of confidence after the numbers he produced last season, with 2022/23 set to be a big year for him.

You can half understand why Leicester are maybe stalling on sending him out on loan, with Rodgers likely wanting to see whether he’s better suited for the Championship or League One, presuming he’s not offered a chance with the Foxes.

Right now, you’d say a loan to the sharp end of League One feels the best bet, rather than a struggling Championship side where there isn’t a guarantee of goals.

