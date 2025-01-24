Ipswich Town and Monaco are among the clubs eyeing a move for Sheffield United forward Ryan Oné this January.

According to L’Equipe, the 18-year-old is attracting interest from a number of sides ahead of the conclusion of the winter market.

Oné has made 10 appearances for the Blades this season in the Championship, scoring once.

The youngster has a contract with the Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2029, meaning there is no immediate rush for the club to make a decision over his future.

Ryan Oné - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 2024-25 10 (2) 1 (0) As of January 24th

Ryan Oné transfer latest

Oné is attracting interest from both England and abroad ahead of the 3 February transfer deadline.

Ligue 1 giants Monaco are reportedly weighing up a possible move for the Scotland underage international.

Premier League clubs Ipswich have also been mentioned as a potential next destination for Oné, and it is understood the Tractor Boys are close to making an official offer for the player.

RB Salzburg and Juventus are also understood to be interested, although it remains unclear whether a bid will be forthcoming.

It is unclear whether Sheffield United would consider a sale, but the arrival of Tom Cannon has potentially moved Oné further down the pecking order of Chris Wilder’s first team squad.

The Blades are aiming to fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United’s forward options

Cannon has arrived this summer from Leicester City after spending the first half of the campaign on loan with Stoke City.

It was reported earlier this month by Sky Sports that a £10 million deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Wilder also has the likes of Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster to call upon to lead the line, with the returning Ben Brereton Diaz also capable of playing through the middle.

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Oné’s future could be impacted by Cannon arrival

Given the number of options available to Sheffield United, perhaps that could open the door to a move for Oné this month.

Wilder has been playing with just one up front all season, so unless that’s going to change then someone is missing out on playing time with Cannon coming in.

Oné is still young and doesn’t need to be playing every week at this stage of his career, but the chance to move to Monaco or Ipswich could be tempting.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to convince Sheffield United to cash in, but it could become one to keep an eye on in the closing days of the window.