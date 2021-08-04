Ipswich Town and MK Dons rivalling European club in transfer tussle for hotshot

Ipswich Town and MK Dons are both said to be rivalling Belgian club Beerschot in the race to sign Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

It is said that the Belgian outfit have already put forward an offer of £500,000 for the 25-year-old Scotland international, as they look to head off competition from their English rivals.

Whilst both Ipswich and Milton Keynes have long been admirers of the frontman as the list of Football League clubs that are looking at Shankland continues to grow.

The 25-year-old is said to be intrigued by the idea of potentially plying his trade abroad, which could potentially give Beerschot the advantage in this race.

However there is sure to be more bids for the player, who currently has just one year remaining on his contract at Tannadice Park.

Shankland has greatly impressed for Dundee United since joining the club back in 2019 from Ayr United and has 40 goals in 74 appearances to his name so far.

The Verdict

Ipswich have already flexed their financial muscles on more than one occasion during the current transfer window, so therefore it wouldn’t surprise me if they firm up their interest in Shankland by making an offer for the striker.

They have already brought in the likes of Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin to Portman Road but I think this potential signing would be an even bigger statement of intent.

If the club wants to achieve promotion they need to be signing the best players around that are affordable to them, and I think the Scot fits exactly what Paul Cook wants.

It would certainly be intriguing to see how Shankland would fit into the club’s current system, with the competition for places increasing by the week as more and more new faces arrive in what feels like a never ending summer revamp.