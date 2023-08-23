Highlights Ipswich Town have had a positive start to the season both on and off the pitch, winning three out of three in the league and making progress in the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich is reportedly close to signing Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United, with the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The potential arrival of Williams could lead to defender Greg Leigh leaving the club, with Oxford United interested in signing him. Leigh's playing time has been limited, and a move to a team like Oxford could provide more opportunities for him.

Ipswich Town have had a very positive start to the 2023/24 season, both on and off the pitch.

The Tractor Boys were busy in the early parts of the summer getting their squad together to take on the Championship, meaning as the clock ticks down to the deadline, the majority of their business is done.

On the pitch, they have started very well, winning three out of three in the league and cementing their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

As mentioned, the transfer window is getting to the closing stages, and it seems that while most of their business is done, Ipswich have one or two deals in the offing.

The club are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brandon Williams from Manchester United, which seems will open the door for defender Greg Leigh to leave, with Oxford United interested in the player, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

What is the latest on Ipswich Town signing Brandon Williams?

It was first revealed by Pete O’Rourke on Tuesday evening that Ipswich were closing in on the signing of Williams.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and Man United manager Erik ten Hag has stated that the player is free to leave the club.

That now seems to be close to happening, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added that the deal is “advancing” on Wednesday morning.

He revealed the deal will be a loan deal, with Ipswich then having the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

As that deal seems to be progressing, it looks as though his arrival could have a knock-on effect on Greg Leigh’s future at Ipswich Town.

What is Greg Leigh’s current situation at Ipswich Town?

Leigh joined the Tractor Boys on a free transfer from Morecambe last summer after only being with the Shrimps for a season.

The 28-year-old only made eight starts for Ipswich last season as the club sealed their return to the Championship. But he did make 12 appearances off the bench, as he was a useful squad member for Kieran McKenna.

However, as the club has made the step-up in terms of leagues, it seems Leigh’s future may be away from Portman Road.

The left-back has made just one appearance in the league so far this season, and that was a one-minute cameo against Sunderland, but he did play 90 minutes in the EFL Cup against Bristol Rovers.

Leigh has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and it seems he could be on his way out.

As reported by East Anglian Daily Times, Williams’ arrival from Man United, may open the door for Leigh to leave the club and join Oxford United, who are said to be interested in signing the player.

Should Greg Leigh leave Ipswich Town?

Leigh joined Ipswich, probably knowing he was never going to be a regular in the starting XI, but he would have liked to have played more games than he did.

Williams’ arrival means the 28-year-old will fall further down the pecking order at the club, and if there is a side interested in him, then he should be looking to move on.

He has still got plenty ahead of him in terms of his career, so joining a team like Oxford United, who will be looking to be in the play-offs, will be a good move as he will get more minutes under his belt.