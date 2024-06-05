Highlights Ipswich Town interested in Sam Gallagher despite competition from Luton Town and Swansea City.

Ipswich Town remain keen on doing a deal for Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher this summer, although they will face competition from Luton Town and Swansea City for his signature.

The Tractor Boys are back in the Premier League after another remarkable season under Kieran McKenna, who has delivered two promotions in two full seasons at Portman Road.

Now back in the top-flight, McKenna will hope to be active in the market as he looks to build a team that can survive amongst the elite, and it appears work is starting on that front.

Ipswich Town among clubs chasing Sam Gallagher

That’s after the Express revealed that the Suffolk side are among the clubs keeping tabs on Gallagher, who is entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

McKenna had pushed to sign the 28-year-old forward in January, but a deal couldn’t be reached, as Rovers rejected several bids for the ex-Southampton man.

In the end, he remained with Blackburn, but Gallagher managed just three goals in 24 league appearances last season.

Despite their promotion, the update claims that the Ipswich chief remains a big fan of Gallagher, and he feels he would be able to do a job in the Premier League.

They state that he is seen as a cheap alternative option as the club are likely to be in the market for another number nine, amid links to Armando Broja and Eddie Nketiah.

The report adds that there is rival interest in Gallagher, with Swansea and Luton both monitoring the player as well.

The prospect of moving to the Premier League would make Ipswich favourites for the target man if they did make a move, but he would know that the Championship duo are likely to offer more game time, which may be a priority.

Sam Gallagher could have a big decision to make on his future

With Gallagher set to enter the final year of his contract with Blackburn, the reality is that they’re in a position where they have to consider offers for the player.

They won’t want to let him run his deal down, so it’s not going to be too difficult to agree a deal for any club that is keen.

Then, it will come down to Gallagher, and, as outlined above, he would surely want to jump at the chance to play in the Premier League, and McKenna is a manager that clearly rates him.

But, if Ipswich do make some more high-profile additions, then he may be spending a lot of time on the bench, so in that case, he would surely consider a club like Luton, who will hope to be pushing for promotion, or Swansea, where he can be the main man.

There’s a lot for the player to weigh up, and we’re obviously a long way away from reaching that stage, as it’s just interest at the moment.

Blackburn’s summer transfer plans

From Blackburn’s perspective, they will have known there would be interest in Gallagher, and his contract situation means they are open to offers.

They proved in January that they wouldn’t roll over and be bullied by teams in negotiations, but another few months have passed now, so they may have to lower their demands.

With Sammie Szmodics also expected to be on the move, John Eustace is going to be in the market for new attacking options, and he will hope the funds generated can go back into the team.