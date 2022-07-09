Ipswich Town and Gillingham reach player loan agreement

Elkan Baggott is on the move this summer with him heading to Gillingham on loan from Ipswich Town in a transfer that could prove very beneficial for him.

The youngster is obviously eager to get game time as much as the next player but with Ipswich naturally looking to challenge at the sharp end of Sky Bet League One next season, the quality in their squad means that he might not have played much for them.

Instead, then, the club has sought to avoid that issue by agreeing a loan deal with Gillingham, who themselves are looking to put together a promotion-winning campaign but in Sky Bet League Two.

Neil Harris remains in charge of the Gills as he looks to begin the rebuild at the Kent club, and he’ll be hoping Baggott can play a serious part in his plans:

The Verdict

This should be a good move for all involved.

Baggott is a decent young player that simply needs the game time to keep improving and developing and he should get that with the Gills.

Ipswich have some very good young players coming through, as ever, and making sure they’re playing regularly and earning experience is key to them flourishing.

Baggott should be exposed to plenty of football in League Two next season, then, as the Gills aim for success in the fourth tier.