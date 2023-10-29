Highlights Hull City's Jaden Philogene has been a standout player since joining from Aston Villa, with seven direct goal contributions in his last seven matches.

Ipswich Town and Cardiff City may be regretting not signing Philogene, as his form could have strengthened their promotion challenges.

If Philogene continues to perform well, he could become a valuable asset for Hull City and attract significant transfer interest.

It has been a decent start to the season for Hull City.

With Liam Rosenior having had a full pre-season with the Tigers, they have so far given a good account of themselves in the Championship.

Indeed, 14 games into the season, they currently sit sixth in the second tier standings following yesterday's 1-0 victory at home to Preston North End.

Jaden Philogene got the winner in that clash, and interestingly, he has been a real star for the club since joining from Aston Villa this summer.

How has Jaden Philogene been getting on since joining Hull City?

After a loan spell in the Championship last season at Cardiff City, Philogene joined Hull City on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, with the Tigers paying a reported fee of £5 million.

So far, that is looking money well spent by Liam Rosenior's side.

Philogene has played nine Championship matches so far, for example, and already has seven direct goal contributions to his name.

That tally consists of three goals, including the winner versus Preston on Saturday, as well as four assists,

These have all came in the last seven matches, too, so it is seven direct goal contributions in his last seven for the 21-year-old.

Jaden Philogene's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches Goals Assists 2021-2023 Aston Villa 6 0 2 2022 Stoke City (Loan) 11 1 0 2022/23 Cardiff City (Loan) 39 5 1 2023 - present Hull City 8 2 4 N/A Overall Record 64 8 7 Stats correct as of 29/10/2023

Indeed, given how he is performing so far, there must be a few clubs looking on with a bit of envy.

Ipswich Town and Cardiff City must be looking at Hull with envy

Indeed, that is because Hull City were not the only side linked with a move for the 21-year-old this summer.

Ipswich Town, currently second in the league table, were one side linked, for example, with fifth-placed Cardiff City, whom Philogene was on loan at last season, surely kicking themselves that they did not land the player on a permanent deal.

For example, as good as Ipswich have been this season, surely having a player as good as Philogene among their options would only strengthen what is looking like a promotion challenge this season.

Cardiff would be strengthened, too, had they kept hold of Philogene permanently. The Bluebirds are fifth at present, but with Philogene in fine form, he could have helped the Bluebirds sustain that position this season.

Not to mention, given Hull are also in the play-off race, Ipswich and Cardiff could potentially come up against him later this season.

Of course, there is a financial aspect, too, with Philogene an England youth international and just 21-years-old, should his form continue, it will surely only be a matter of time before he is worth en eight-figure sum, which would represent a big profit for Hull City given what they paid.

It's still early in the season, but the longer Philogene keeps this up, the longer envious eyes will surely be fixed upon him.