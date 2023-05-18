Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town have both been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Colby Bishop as the forward is looking increasingly likely to remain at Portsmouth beyond the summer, according to a report from The News.

It is understood that Pompey are not actively looking to cash in on Bishop with the forward's contract set to run until at least 2025.

Portsmouth have the option to further extend Bishop's stay by another 12 months, and thus will be in no rush to sell him.

A report from The Sun in March suggested that Ipswich were keeping tabs on Bishop's situation at Fratton Park ahead of the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson watched Bishop represent Portsmouth earlier this year.

A stand-out performer for Portsmouth during the 2022/23 campaign, Bishop ended the term as the club's top-scorer.

In the 46 league games that he participated in, the 26-year-old managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions, while he also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

What has Colby Bishop previously said about his future at Portsmouth?

Earlier this month, Bishop admitted that he is planning on representing Portsmouth in League One next season.

Speaking to The News, Bishop said: "If I had a crystal ball that could tell me what's going to happen in the future, I'd love it.

"At the moment, I'm contracted here and I'm a Portsmouth player.

"I don't concentrate on all the other stuff, it's not for me to concentrate on.

"I'm just thinking I'm coming back here whenever we come back in, and I'm going to work hard at doing well for the club."

With Portsmouth not looking to part ways with Bishop, Ipswich and Blackburn will need to turn their attention to other options.

Blackburn certainly need to bolster their attacking options as Ben Brereton Diaz is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The Chile international ended the previous term as Rovers' top-scorer as he managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions in all competitions.

Ipswich may also have to strengthen in this particular area of the pitch ahead of their return to the Championship as George Hirst, who provided eight direct goal contributions in League One earlier this year, is set to return to Leicester City when his loan spell officially expires at the end of May.