Ipswich Town have Nottingham Forest forward Sam Surridge on their radar, according to an update from Darren Witcoop.

Surridge's game time at Forest could be limited once again next season, having spent much of last term either coming on from the bench or remaining there as an unused substitute.

Making just 20 league appearances, he will be hoping to start regularly next season but may not get that game time at the City Ground considering the options they have, with Taiwo Awoniyi impressing and Chris Wood coming in from Newcastle United permanently.

With this, a loan exit could potentially be sanctioned and Ipswich, who lost Tyreece John-Jules and George Hirst in January, are eyeing a potential move for him.

However, Witcoop believes they will face competition from other teams in the Championship to recruit.

The same journalist has claimed that Ipswich have retained their interest in Everton striker Ellis Simms, who isn't short of admirers either.

Having just one year left on his contract at Goodison Park, an exit could potentially be sanctioned this summer, although the Tractor Boys have reportedly had a sizeable £4m bid turned down according to Football Insider.

Their interest in Colby Bishop has cooled though - and this will come as a major relief to league rivals Portsmouth who saw the ex-Accrington man thrive at Fratton Park last term.

Would Sam Surridge be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Surridge wasn't able to make a hugely positive impression at a couple of clubs before his move to Nottingham Forest.

He did alright at AFC Bournemouth, but he didn't do enough to be retained on the south coast and his spell at Stoke City didn't work out either.

But Steve Cooper brought him into an excellent environment in the East Midlands and that seemingly allowed the forward to thrive, so what environment he would be brought into at Portman Road could determine how successful he is.

Kieran McKenna is an excellent coach and someone who has created an excellent atmosphere at Ipswich, so you feel the ex-Manchester United coach would be able to get the best out of Surridge.

Simms is another good option though and both should be on the Tractor Boys' radar. If they can bring at least one of them in, you feel this will help them to enjoy an excellent first season back in the second tier.