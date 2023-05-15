Ipswich Town have returned to the Championship after four seasons in League One - Kieran McKenna guiding them to second place with 98 points.

The automatic promotion comes after failing to even reach the play-offs during the previous seasons in the third tier.

As happy as the Tractor Boys will be to secure a place in the second tier, they will be striving to not just make up the numbers in next season's Championship, but they'll be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold and looking to kick on further.

Many would argue that McKenna possesses a squad that is already built for a higher division, and it will be interesting to see how extensively they recruit during this upcoming summer transfer window.

Funds are expected to be available to spend, but the squad is already primed to be competitive within the Championship next season.

Who has impressed for Ipswich this season?

One player in particular who has impressed is Leif Davis. The left-back made it into the EFL League One team of the season, such has been the quality of his performances.

Signed from Leeds United for £1.5million last summer (per The Athletic), Davis has set up a goal, on average, every three games for a team that has just won promotion.

More impressively, the left-back created 132 chances for a team that finished the season with 101 goals, which was the highest in England’s top four divisions.

Only two players from Europe’s top five leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France) have more assists than him this season. One is Kevin De Bruyne, the other Lionel Messi. Davis has 14 assists in League One and is a full-back.

Davis played 12 games last season with Bournemouth, but looks to have kicked on in his development, and is surely now ready to play a division higher, especially for an expansive side like McKenna's.

What has Leif Davis said about Kieran McKenna and Ipswich Town?

Speaking to Daniel Taylor of The Athletic, Davis explained that McKenna is the main reason for his improvement in his decision-making, he said: "I can thank him for all the assists because of the way he has helped me improve in the final third of the pitch. He has helped me so much in my decision-making and knowing which pass to choose. I’m not just getting my head down and crossing.

"It’s a big part of my game. I saw a stat the other day that I’d created the most chances in the EFL. I was delighted when I looked down the list and realised they were all, apart from me, attacking players. I was the only defender. I just love getting up and down the pitch, trying to create goals."

How will Ipswich fare in the Championship next season?

There's a good chance that Ipswich are fighting further up the table, than down it.

They look like a team primed to take steps forward than struggle at the bottom end of the division. Without investment, they should be fairly comfortable in mid-table, but with it, they could be a surprise package somewhere towards the top end.

Players like Davis will be crucial once more, especially given the nature of McKenna's play in attack. Expect the tractor boys to attack teams and not adjust styles simply because they are stepping up into a stronger division.