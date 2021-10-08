Ipswich Town ace makes admission over performances

Ipswich Town midfielder Wes Burns has told the East Anglian Daily Times that he feels both he and his teammates aren’t operating at 100 percent yet this season.

The Tractor Boys have experienced a very slow start to their Sky Bet League One campaign following a high turnover of players at Portman Road over the summer and currently sit in a disappointing 19th place in the standings.

As a result of this, the pressure has risen significantly on the shoulders of not only the manager Paul Cook but also the players themselves, with the club’s expectant supporters expecting to see their side competing up near the top as opposed to down near the bottom.

Burns has now acknowledged that he and his team’s performances have not been good enough so far as he stated the following recently:

“It’s picked up in the last few (three wins in five in all comps) but the team isn’t operating at 100% so, until we start winning games regularly, I don’t think too many will be feeling like they’re nailed on starters. Maybe Macauley because he’s scored so many.”

Cook has chopped and changed his starting line up so far this season in order to find some consistency, however that tactic has only resulted in the team winning just two of their opening 10 league outings.

Ipswich are back in action tomorrow as they play host to Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road.

The Verdict

It is clear that many people are feeling the pressure at the club right now and for that reason there has to be a real turnaround in results in the near future.

Their recent victory over Gillingham in the Papa John’s Trophy will have boosted morale but it is in the league that people want to see results.

If Ipswich can go on a winning run, they could easily start to climb the standings and get themselves back in and amongst the promotion favourites.

They need to stop being a team of individuals and start being a team moving forwards.