Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that multiple teams are currently weighing up potential moves for the 27-year-old.

These teams could potentially step up their pursuits of Walton later this year if Ipswich miss out on promotion to the Championship.

As it stands, Walton's current contract at Portman Road is set to run until 2024.

However, Ipswich do have the option to extend the keeper's stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in this particular deal.

Since sealing a permanent switch to the Blues last year, Walton has established as a crucial member of the club's squad.

During the current campaign, the keeper has managed to prevent Ipswich's opponents from scoring in 17 of the 37 league games that he has participated in.

Walton has not conceded a goal since the Blues' draw with Sheffield Wednesday in February.

Following a dip in form earlier this year, Ipswich have managed to close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places in recent weeks by winning each of their last six league games.

Walton is expected to feature for his side when they head to Pride Park to face Derby County this weekend.

The Verdict

When you consider that Walton has produced a host of assured displays for Ipswich this season, it is hardly a shock that he is seemingly attracting the attention of other clubs.

The Blues will be hoping to retain the services of the shot-stopper for the foreseeable future as he has been a stand-out performer in League One this season.

As well as claiming 17 clean-sheets at this level, Walton has also made 1.8 saves per game and has only made one error which has directly led to a goal.

Currently averaging a respectable Sofascore match rating of 6.85 in the third-tier, the keeper will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Ipswich between now and the end of the term.

The Blues could end up fending off interest from elsewhere for Walton if they go on to secure a return to the Championship later this year.

Ipswich are only three points behind Sheffield Wednesday in the league standings and have a better goal difference than Darren Moore's side.

The Blues also have a game in hand over league leaders Plymouth Argyle and will move to within two points of their promotion rivals if they beat Derby on Saturday.