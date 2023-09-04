Highlights Ipswich Town have shown great ambition by aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship table immediately after their promotion.

Ipswich Town have shown great ambition following their promotion to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side impressed many as they earned a second place finish in League One last season.

The Tractor Boys are seemingly not content with simply maintaining their position in the second tier, but are instead aiming to compete in the top half of the table immediately.

Results to start the campaign have proven that they are ready to compete against the very best in the division, but it is still a long year ahead.

It would be an impressive accomplishment if the team were to compete for automatic promotion in their first campaign back in the Championship.

With the transfer window now closed, the squad is settled and McKenna knows what he has to work with.

However, free agents can still be registered for the moment, so perhaps it could be worth taking a look at who is available to boost their chances in the Championship.

Here we look at six free agents Ipswich should consider…

Alfredo Morelos

Morelos departed Rangers last summer and has yet to find a new club.

The forward could be the attacking firepower that McKenna has been looking for throughout the summer.

While he has disciplinary issues that need to be managed, the Colombian also has a proven track record of consistent goals that would be a big boost to Ipswich’s attacking options.

Maybe a touch ambitious, but it's never stopped Ipswich under McKenna.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe has had a difficult last couple of years with injuries, but a reunion with McKenna could be what’s needed to kickstart his career.

The centre back showed flashes of promise during McKenna’s time as a coach at Old Trafford, so will know how to best use the player.

As a free agent signing, perhaps Tuanzebe could prove a real shrewd move.

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe is available after departing Wigan Athletic, and he would be a smart addition to most Championship sides.

He could provide strong defensive cover at right-back, injecting some competition into McKenna’s side.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka has proven that, even in his 40s, he can still compete at a Championship level.

The defender would also bring so much experience to the dressing room, that any concern over his ability to play consistently can be put to one side.

Jagielka has so much he can bring to this young squad that he could be a really smart addition to McKenna’s ranks.

Chris Martin

Ipswich have been after a new forward all summer, so could consider turning their attention to Martin.

The forward has a ton of experience he can bring to the team, and has proven he can still provide goals at this level.

While he is not quite at the peak of his powers anymore, this could still be a strong addition to make as a free agent.

Tom Rogic

Rogic didn’t have the best time of it at West Brom, leading to his exit after just 12 months at the Hawthorns.

However, a move to Ipswich could be a better use of his qualities.

The team’s style of play should suit the Australian, and he would add some needed depth to McKenna’s squad in the process.