Ipswich Town have made a spectacular start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side are in the mix at the top of the second division table, competing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are enjoying a remarkable rise, having earned promotion to the second tier last year with a second place finish in League One.

It would be an amazing achievement if they did achieve back-to-back promotions, but it is distinctly possible at this stage of the season.

Who should Ipswich Town be targeting in the January transfer window?

The January transfer window could prove a pivotal opportunity for the Suffolk outfit to improve their first team squad in order to push for a top two spot.

Here we look at five potential winter signings that the Championship side should already be thinking about targeting…

Amad Diallo

The Manchester United winger is currently out injured, meaning his future is completely up in the air.

While he may have a role to play in Erik ten Hag’s side yet, the possibility of him going out on loan in January is all too real as well.

If that is the case, then Ipswich should absolutely be putting their hat into the ring to sign him.

The forward could be a difference maker, adding a strength in depth to the squad’s attacking options that could help seal promotion this season.

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been impressive in his time on loan with Ipswich so far this season, arriving from Chelsea in the summer.

The January transfer window could be a good opportunity to try and make it a permanent deal, as the forward has shown he has the quality to compete with Ipswich in the long-run.

By pushing to make it a permanent move in January, this would also open up a space in the team to bring in another loan move, which could prove beneficial.

Max Bird

Bird was linked with a move to Hull City in the summer, but injury prevented him from making any kind of switch from Pride Park.

He has since returned to action for Paul Warne’s side, impressing with his performances in League One.

He could have a really positive impact at Ipswich if he signed for the club in January, giving the team an extra dimension in midfield for a reasonable price.

Devante Cole

Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea City have all been linked with a possible move for the Barnsley striker.

Ipswich have been impressive in attack so far this season, but having an extra option up front could be what they need to stay fresh for the rest of the campaign.

Cole’s goal scoring efforts in League One have been impressive, and it could be worth taking a punt on him in January to try and get promotion over the line.

Sammie Szmodics

Blackburn have not had an ideal start to the new season, but one player that has impressed so far is Szmodics.

The forward is a versatile attacking option that is proving he can lead the line, as well as offer creativity from midfield.

Given Blackburn’s current financial position, it could be worth attempting to sign the 28-year-old to boost the team’s promotion chances.