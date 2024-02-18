Highlights Ipswich Town regains form with a 4-0 victory over Millwall, closing the gap between them and second-place Leeds United.

Conor Chaplin has been a key player for Ipswich, contributing 15 goals and assists this season, with impressive stats in comparison to other attack-minded midfielders and wingers.

Other players with similar stats to Chaplin include Mauricio, Morgan Whittaker, Martin Ojeda, Youssef Maziz, and Anders Dreyer.

After a run of form which saw them claim just nine points from as many Championship outings between mid-December and early February, Ipswich Town regained their mojo in midweek.

The Tractor Boys claimed three points on the road for the first time since 12th December as they tore Millwall apart at the Den, recording a 4-0 victory and their greatest margin of victory of the season to date.

A three-point difference between themselves and second-place Leeds United was reinstated as a result, and they sit just one point behind Southampton as their club-record unbeaten streak was torn apart by Bristol City in a 3-1 defeat.

Conor Chaplin has been an instrumental figure under Kieran McKenna in both their rise out of League One, and the large continuation of momentum throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

As well as registering 15 goal contributions this season to date from mainly the number 10 role in McKenna's preferred 4-2-3-1 system, some of his underlying data makes for good reading in comparison to fellow attack-minded midfielders and wingers, as per Fbref data.

Conor Chaplin Stats (Last 365 Days) Total Per 90 Percentile (Compared to similar players) Non-Penalty Goals 0.34 84 Shots 3.88 99 Assists 0.23 67 Non-Penalty xG 0.32 90 Shot-Creating Actions 3.65 46 Pass Completion (%) 71.1 33 Passes Attempted 34.03 40 Progressive Passes 5.78 78 Progressive Passes Received 4.89 13 Touches in Attacking Penalty Area 3.95 59 Interceptions 0.75 84 All stats as per Fbref (Correct as of February 16th 2024)

Such numbers also allow for comparisons to be drawn between the 27-year-old and others of a similar ilk. With that being said, FLW looks at the five players said to have similar all-round numbers to the former Barnsley man.

5 Mauricio

Kickstarting this list is the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who plies his trade for Brazilian outfit Internacional.

Chaplin isn't the only Championship player similar to Mauricio, with Scott Twine said to be the second-closest out of his top ten in that regard.

Mauricio's most impressive trait over the last 12 months has been his passing accuracy, which stands at a completion rate of 79.65% per 90 minutes, with 0.32 assists per 90, showing his highest percentile in comparison to fellow attacking midfielders.

4 Morgan Whittaker

The winger has been Plymouth's stand-out performer by far this season, with 17 goals and seven assists from the first 31 second tier games.

He and Chaplin have been the most productive outlets for their sides this season, so it's no surprise that the former Swansea man features on this list.

In the last year, Whittaker has averaged a total of 0.54 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, putting him just 0.06 behind LAFC's Denis Bouanga, who ranks as the top performer on that front.

Given Whittaker's output, he unsurprisingly has a greater tally than Chaplin when it comes to goal-related averages, but the 27-year-old has higher numbers when it comes to progressing the play, which is to be expected given their differing roles.

3 Martin Ojeda

The current Orlando City man is next, with Chaplin also said to be the fourth-most similar player to him behind Birmingham City's Koji Miyoshi, who based on the underlying data, is the most like-for-like performer compared to Ojeda.

In the past 365 days, what stands out between the two attacking midfielders is their similar pass completion rate per 90, with Chaplin's standing just 2.2% lower than the Argentine, who has a number of 73.3% on that particular metric.

They also share a close run total when it comes to npXG+ xAG (non-penalty expected goals + assisted goals), with the Ipswich man holding a yearly average figure of 0.43, compared to Ojeda's tally of 0.48.

2 Youssef Maziz

The OH Leuven and former RC Lens man takes up second spot when it comes to similarity.

Just like Ojeda, the most common metric between Maziz and Chaplin is their combined npxG+ xAG tally, with the Frenchman's total coming in at 0.45 per 90, putting him 6% higher than the Tractor Boys attacking midfielder in the percentile.

Since joining the Belgian side from Metz in the summer, Maziz has a tally of four goals and as many assists in 19 Belgian Pro League outings.

1 Anders Dreyer

Last on this list is Denmark international Anders Dreyer, who currently features for Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht.

So far this season, Dreyer has netted 14 times in 23 league appearances, and over the last year has the most similar data to the aforementioned Chaplin.

This includes a higher average of non-penalty goals per 90, with his figure standing at 0.39 despite taking a lower shot count per game, with Chaplin attempting 1.13 more on average.

Playing in a more advanced role, it's no surprise that Dreyer has averaged 0.06 more touches inside the box.