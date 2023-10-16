Highlights Ipswich Town has made a seamless transition to the Championship after their promotion from League One, sitting second in the table with 28 points.

The partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo in midfield has been a key part of Ipswich's success this season.

Kieran McKenna could consider potential options like Kobbie Mainoo, Charlie Savage, Josh Onomah, Max Bird, or Callum Styles to provide depth and ease the pressure on Morsy and Luongo.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier.

Kieran McKenna's side head into the international break sitting second in the table after picking up 28 points from their first 11 league games, and they are already eight points clear of third-placed Preston North End.

Ipswich's achievements are even more impressive considering McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that won promotion last season, with a few additions to add depth and quality to the squad.

A key part of the Tractor Boys' success has been the partnership of captain Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo in central midfield, with the pair starting every league game together this season when both available.

Ipswich do have the likes of Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, Jack Taylor and Cameron Humphreys to cover when either Morsy or Luongo are sidelined, but we looked at five potential options McKenna could consider to ease the pressure on the duo.

1 Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo made his debut for Manchester United at the age of 17 against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup in January, and he is widely tipped to be the next star to emerge at the club.

After starring for Erik ten Hag's side in pre-season, Mainoo's campaign so far has been disrupted by an ankle injury, but he should be fit in time for the January transfer window.

McKenna has contacts at Old Trafford after his spell as a coach at the club, and he has signed Brandon Williams on loan from the Red Devils this summer, as well as bringing in ex-United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Ten Hag could opt to keep Mainoo involved with the first team, but should he decide to loan him out, McKenna would certainly be trusted with his development.

2 Charlie Savage

Savage is another player who will be known to McKenna after coming through the academy at United.

The 20-year-old made the move to League One side Reading this summer, and he has impressed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances.

Savage is reportedly already on the radar of big clubs, and the Royals could be vulnerable to losing him in January given their well-documented financial problems.

The midfielder's profile is rising after he made his international debut for Wales against Gibraltar this week, and he would be an excellent long-term investment for Ipswich.

3 Josh Onomah

Should Ipswich wish to look to the free agent market, Onomah could be an attractive option.

Onomah has been without a club since leaving Preston North End this summer, departing after making 13 appearances for the Lilywhites following his arrival at Deepdale on a short-term contract in January.

The 26-year-old's career has stalled in recent years, but he has proven to be a capable performer at Championship level previously, and McKenna could be the perfect manager to get him back on track.

Onomah has also won two promotions to the Premier League with Fulham in 2020 and 2022, and that experience could be useful with the Tractor Boys challenging at the top of the table.

4 Max Bird

Bird came through the academy at Derby County, and he has gone on to establish himself as key player in the Rams' first team.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and provided six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, and he remains an important part of Paul Warne's side this campaign.

Ipswich would face competition for Bird's signature as Hull City are expected to return with a fresh offer for the midfielder after having two bids rejected this summer, but the Tractor Boys have the financial capability to compete with the Tigers.

Derby will be reluctant to lose Bird, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, they are facing a big decision on whether to cash in on him in January.

5 Callum Styles

Styles is back at Barnsley after spending last season on loan at Millwall.

The 23-year-old was a regular for the Lions last term as they missed out on the Championship play-offs on the final day of the campaign, and he has been a key player for the Tykes so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 10 appearances.

Styles is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has played for Hungary at international level, and he still has plenty of room for improvement, but it could take a significant fee to convince Barnsley to sell.