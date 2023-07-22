Highlights Ipswich Town have made several signings this summer, including Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, George Hirst, and Omari Hutchinson.

Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season.

The Tractor Boys will return to the second tier following a four-year absence after finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an outstanding second half of the season as they went unbeaten in their final 19 games to seal promotion, while they accumulated 98 points and scored an incredible 101 league goals over the course of the campaign.

What business have Ipswich Town done so far?

The 37-year-old has been active in the market this summer, bringing in Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City after a successful loan spell and Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea.

There have also been a number of outgoings, with the likes of Rekeem Harper, Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young and Joe Pigott departing Portman Road.

Ipswich are known to have vast financial resources, but we looked at four free agents the Tractor Boys could consider signing to save money this summer.

Which free agents could bolster Ipswich Town's squad for the 2023/24 season?

Craig Cathcart

The Athletic claim that Ipswich are "one of the teams" interested in signing defender Cathcart following his departure from Watford.

Cathcart left Vicarage Road this summer after a nine-year spell with the Hornets, during which time he won two promotions to the Premier League and spent six seasons playing in the top flight.

The 34-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions last season and captained the side on a number of occasions, but new Watford manager Valerien Ismael opted against offering him an extension.

Cathcart is unlikely to be a regular should he make the move to Portman Road with competition for places from the likes of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Harry Clarke, but his experience and leadership qualities could be invaluable in the dressing room.

League One side Reading are also said to be keen on Cathcart, but it would be a no-brainer for the Tractor Boys to pursue a deal for the Northern Ireland international.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala is another defensive option Ipswich could consider.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after his departure from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Ayala scored one goal and registered one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions last season as Rovers missed out on the play-offs on goal difference.

The Spaniard's injury record is a cause for concern, but when fit, he is a solid and reliable centre-back and he has excellent Championship experience, having won promotion with Middlesbrough in 2016, which could prove useful with the Tractor Boys being tipped to challenge towards the top of the division.

Josh Onomah

After the departure of Harper and with Idris El Mizouni and Panutche Camara both being allowed to leave on loan, midfield is an area that McKenna could look to strengthen.

Ipswich do have strong options in the middle of the park, such as Taylor, Sam Morsy, Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys, but Morsy has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia which may force the Tractor Boys into the market.

One potential option is Onomah, who is available after his departure from Preston North End.

Onomah joined the Lilywhites on a short-term deal in January and he was a regular for Ryan Lowe's side, making 13 appearances.

While the 26-year-old has perhaps struggled to fulfil his potential, he has demonstrated his quality at Championship level previously, helping Fulham to promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and 2022.

Onomah would bring something different to the Ipswich midfield and McKenna could be the perfect manager to help reignite his career.

Lucas Joao

The Tractor Boys do have dangerous options in the forward areas, such as Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin and Freddie Lapado, but there are question marks over whether they can provide the goals in the Championship.

Joao is a striker with an excellent track record and he is currently a free agent after his departure from Reading.

The 29-year-old scored 45 goals in 119 appearances during a four-year spell with the Royals, with his best return coming in the 2020-21 season, when he found the back of the net 22 times.

Joao is a prolific striker in the second tier and in an Ipswich side likely to create plenty of chances, he could potentially thrive.