Ever since his arrival at Portman Road in the summer of 2021, Ipswich Town wideman Wes Burns has starred for the club.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Burns has made a total of 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring 23 goals and registering 24 assists in those matches.

Naturally, given the sort of numbers he has produced at Portman Road, that means that Burns has played a big role in the club's success under boss Kieran McKenna.

As Ipswich won automatic promotion to the Championship last season, for example, Burns netted eight goals and registered an incredible 14 assists down the right-hand side.

In the Championship so far this season, Burns has also featured in every one of the club's league outings, and although he only has one goal and assists to his name, he is contributing to the club's current success, with Ipswich 2nd in the league.

Unfortunately for Burns and Ipswich, though, bad news has struck.

What is the latest on Wes Burns' fitness?

With the international break upon us, Burns, having made his international debut for Wales in 2022, was away with his national side once again this time around.

However, after 15 minutes on the pitch against Gibraltar last week, Burns was forced off with an injury.

The Welsh FA confirmed that in light of the injury, Burns had returned to Ipswich Town for further assessment.

The extent of the shoulder injury is yet to be disclosed publicly, but it could be that Burns is facing some time on the sidelines.

In that scenario, boss Kieran McKenna would clearly need to replace him in the starting line up and below, we've briefly looked at three of his potential options.

Marcus Harness

One obvious potential selection to replace Burns in the starting XI is likely to be Marcus Harness.

The 27-year-old has made nine Championship appearances so far this season, often coming on as a substitute and filling in where needed.

He is yet to do so on the right wing, but, historically, Harness has played most of his career out wide on the right, albeit that has not been the case at Portman Road.

Omari Hutchinson

If Kieran McKenna does not fancy bringing Marcus Harness into the starting line up, another potential option for the club's boss is Omari Hutchinson.

Hutchinson naturally plays through the centre rather than out wide, but has shown this season he can be versatile.

Indeed, he has featured on both the left and right wing at times this season and could certainly do a job on the right if asked to, we're sure.

Sone Aluko

If none of the above options are what McKenna wants, Ipswich do of course still have Sone Aluko on their books.

It would be a surprise to see him suddenly jump into contention, but the 34-year-old certainly has good experience at this level.

He has featured in cup competitions only so far this campaign, so a move to the bench in light of Burns' injury news is perhaps the most likely outcome.

However, he remains an extra option there if McKenna needs it.