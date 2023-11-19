Highlights Ipswich Town's momentum in the 2023 season has been impressive, with 35 straight games scoring and only four losses this year.

Ipswich Town returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with another high-scoring Championship encounter against Swansea City in which they emerged 3-2 victors.

Kieran McKenna continues to get a tune out of his squad as their momentum across 2023 has been staggering, scoring in 35 straight games in all competitions, as well as losing just four times this calendar year.

It's starting to look like it could be a special season for Town and busy summer.

However, there are a total of 11 players with their futures at Portman Road up in the air, so FLW looks at whether each of those is worth keeping next season.

1 Axel Tuanzebe

At present, it's hard to judge whether Tuanzebe should extend his stay at Portman Road, given the fact he's only featured three times since joining from Manchester United on a one-year contract.

There's no doubting the ability he has at this level, and the experience of a previous promotion campaign with Aston Villa, which Ipswich will now potentially look at targeting even this early into the season.

However, it depends on whether he can maintain a strong run of minutes given the form of Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess.

2 Sam Morsy

Morsy has previously hinted that he'd like to sign a new deal in Suffolk. It's hard to blame him and would be naive of Ipswich not to extend the club captain's contract any time soon.

The central midfielder continues to be a leader in McKenna's side, as well as contributing at both ends of the pitch with 3 G+A in 15 games, as well as 2.74 tackles and 1.2 blocks per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.

3 Vaclav Hladky

Hladky wasn't seen as Town's number one going into this season, but it's hard to see a way in for Christian Walton now as a result of the Czech's inspired performances.

On average this season, Ipswich have faced an average of 11 shots per game as per WhoScored, conceding 21 goals in 16 games. However, if it wasn't for Hladky's interventions, there's a chance this strong start could have a different complexion, as the 32-year-old has recorded 6 clean sheets and prevented an average of 6.5 goals across those outings.

Surely he's one man deserving of a new deal in Suffolk?

4 Massimo Luongo

Another experienced head in the Ipswich midfield is Luongo, whose performances have not quite got the recognition due to the form of those around him.

The 31-year-old has started 14 of Ipswich's 16 Championship games, scoring once and recording a passing accuracy of 84%, and like Morsy brings a breadth of experience.

However, if Town were to make it to the Premier League, could McKenna opt for younger legs in midfield?

5 Cameron Burgess

Burgess' form alongside Luke Woolfenden at the beginning of this season has been impressive, as the Australian has also gained international recognition, featuring against Mexico as well as playing the full 90 minutes against England at Wembley.

Back to his performances for Town, and it's fair to say that some of those six clean sheets have been down to Burgess' crucial efforts, such as 1.71 interceptions, 5 clearances and 4.29 aerial duels won on average per 90 minutes.

The 28-year-old will be hoping a new deal comes his way in the near future after making such a strong case.

6 Christian Walton

Whilst Walton will ultimately struggle to regain his place as Town's starting goalkeeper in the Championship, he does provide adequate cover for Hladky, and therefore it makes sense for McKenna to at least assess that as a potential option when looking at those out of contract.

Walton does possess prior experience at this level with Brighton and Blackburn, and recorded 23 clean sheets in League One last term, showcasing how good a keeper he can be when called upon.

7 Kayden Jackson

Jackson is a player with a question mark over his future at Portman Road, and not all of it is down to him, and purely because of how good those above him in the attacking pecking order continue to perform.

Whilst the former Accrington man has scored two goals in nine appearances this season, perhaps what could ultimately sway the club hierarchy against a new contract is that he only scored one more in the entirety of last season when featuring 36 times.

8 Lee Evans

After being dependable in League One, Evans has played a supporting role in the Championship.

However, the former Wolves man sustained a knee injury against Huddersfield in late September, beginning a long spell on the sidelines. As a result of the injury, his age, and now potential lack of game time, perhaps it would seem unlikely his time at Portman Road is extended.

9 Dominic Ball

Whilst Ball has made four league appearances thus far, it's important to bear in mind that those have only tallied up to 25 minutes of football, with the rest of his minutes coming in the Carabao Cup.

After only featuring as a bit-part player last season as well, at 28 years of age, Ball is at a stage in his career where he needs to be featuring week in, week out. Therefore, perhaps the best option for him is to seek a new challenge.

10 Janoi Donacien

After signing a one-year contract extension, Donacien has also only made four appearances, with all of those coming before Deadline Day.

The St Lucian has featured in just one matchday squad since, which hints that his time is up with the Tractor Boys after making 127 prior appearances.

11 Sone Aluko

Aluko has only featured in the four Carabao Cup outings for McKenna this season, and at the age of 34, it seems highly unlikely that he'll be sticking around at the end of the season regardless of whether Ipswich are in the Premier League or Championship.

Despite offering a wealth of experience, Aluko has never been the most fortunate in his career in terms of gaining regular minutes, so perhaps he may even retire after this season.