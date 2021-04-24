Ipswich Town 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: FLW reports as the Tractor Boys and the Dons draw blank

It was a point a piece at Portman Road on Saturday as Ipswich Town and AFC Wimbledon played out a goalless draw, with both sides passing up opportunities to take all three points on a day of missed chances.

Paul Cook made three changes to the Ipswich side which lost out to Northampton Town in midweek, with David Cornell, Oli Hawkins and Teddy Bishop coming in for Tomas Holy, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears as the Tractor Boys boss continued his policy of rotation in search of a winning system.

Mark Robinson made two changes to the Wimbledon team which saw off Oxford United on Tuesday night, with Luke O’Neill and Ryan Longman coming in from the start in place of Cheye Alexander and Ollie Palmer, with the latter having been subbed off through injury in the midweek win.

There was an early chance for Will Nightingale who headed over for the Dons after O’Neill whipped in a good cross from the right.

It was a good start from Wimbledon as they pressed the hosts high in the opening stages of the contest.

Then came the first chance of the afternoon for Ipswich as Keanan Bennetts shot wide of the right hand post when he looked to have a bit more time.

There was then a great chance for the Dons, with Jack Rudoni shooting wide from just inside the area when it appeared easier to score.

Cornell then made a brilliant save to deny O’Neill who took on a shot from distance, with the keeper springing full length to deny the right back.

Wimbledon then had a great chance to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty for handball, however Joe Pigott’s resulting effort was poor and saved easily by Cornell who continued to keep the scores level.

Ipswich struggled to have a sustained spell of possession in the first half, with the visitors enjoying the best of the play as they looked to make the breakthrough.

Another huge chance then went begging for the Dons at the start of the second half as Pigott played in Ayoub Assal who dallied too long on the ball, thus allowing Cornell to nick it off him.

Ipswich then hit the bar as a free kick came in from the right, with the ball being flicked onto the woodwork by a Dons head.

There was then a good save by Nik Tzanev to deny Armando Dobra, with the Tractor Boys beginning to grow more into the game after a quiet first period.

Pigott then had a good free kick from distance well saved by Cornell as Wimbledon grew stronger.

Tzanev was then called into action once more to deny Kayden Jackson from close range as both sides pressed for a winner.

In the end both sides played out the rest of the game for a point, with the result edging the Dons another step closer to safety, whilst it was yet another blank for the Tractor Boys who have now gone six league games without scoring as their play-off hopes slowly fade away.

FULL TIME: Ipswich Town 0-0 AFC Wimbledon