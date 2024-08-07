Ipswich Town have stepped up their interest in Burnley winger Wilson Odobert.

According to TEAMTALK, the Tractor Boys are keen to add the highly rated Frenchman to their attacking ranks this summer, as they look to strengthen their frontline options before the transfer window closes on August 30.

However, with time running out for Keiran McKenna's men to push a deal over the line, Burnley could be in a position of advantage as they look to play hardball and retain the 19-year-olds' services for another season.

Odobert joined the Clarets from French outfit Troyes last summer and was one of the few bright spots in the side's dismal relegation campaign. While Scott Parker would have hoped to go into the new season with the talented winger at his disposal, the club may be forced to sell the youngster to fund their own transfer exploits.

Last season, Odobert impressed in the top flight under Vincent Kompany. He contributed with three goals and three assists in a Burnley team short of attacking quality.

Odobert is high on Kieran McKenna's wishlist

As Ipswich brace for the return of Premier League football after 22 years in exile from the top flight. McKenna is determined to add to the crop of promoted players, who took the Championship by storm last season.

He is reportedly a big admirer of Odobert and believes he can develop the youngster into a top player for the Tractor Boys. After missing out on the signing of Jayden Philogene, who re-joined Aston Villa from Championship side Hull City on a five-year deal last month, he is set on making sure that Odobert does not slip through the net.

Wilson Odobert's 2023-24 Premier League stats Appearances (Starts) 29 (25) Goals 3 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 7 Dribbling Success 52% As per Sofascore

The France U23 international would be expected to fit seamlessly into McKenna's expansive, front-footed Ipswich side. Last season, Odobert's effectiveness in attack was masked by his team's defensive woes.

While the energetic wide-man has four more years left to run on his contract at Turf Moor, Burnley could be forced to cash in on his sale, facing tighter profit and sustainability rules in the second tier.

As the Lancashire side look to balance the books, and target areas of weakness in the squad, Odoberts' potential move to Ipswich may be sanctioned.

Odobert would be a superb signing for Ipswich Town

Reportedly, Ipswich are looking to steal a march on several big clubs as they quicken their pursuit of the versatile winger.

Effective off both wings, but with a preference for the left flank, Odobert is extremely effective at cutting inside and squaring up defenders. If his prospective move to Ipswich were to come to fruition, he would be able to open up space and bring McKenna's overlapping full-backs into play.

The Suffolk-based side have already enjoyed an exciting transfer window. Having brought forwards Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap in on permanent transfers, as well as highly-rated defenders Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves, the club are well-placed to compete on their long-awaited return to the top flight.

If they are to add Odobert to the mix, McKenna will begin the new season with a strong attacking hand to play. However the Frenchman is unlikely to be available for cheap, it is possible that the Tractor Boys would have to shell out a fee in the region of £20 million to secure their top transfer target.