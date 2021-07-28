Ipswich stance on potential deal for former England international revealed

Ipswich Town have decided against making a move for Phil Jagielka, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has revealed.

The Tractor Boys have already signed one centre back this summer, with George Edmundson arriving on a permanent deal from Scottish champions Rangers.

However, it seems as though manager Paul Cook is still keen to add at least one more option to the heart of his defence.

According to this latest update, Ipswich could still look to sign another central defender this summer, and have considered a move for Jagielka.

Ultimately though, it is thought that the Tractor Boys are unlikely to try to sign the 38-year-old, who made 40 appearances for England at senior international level between 2008 and 2016.

Jagielka is currently a free agent after leaving Sheffield United for the second time in his career following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

The centre back has recently been training with Derby County, although it remains to be seen if the Championship club will offer him a deal for next season.

The Verdict

This is an interesting stance for Ipswich to take here, as you do feel this could have been a useful signing for the club.

Considering he was playing in the Premier League last season, it could be argued that Jagielka could still be a reliable option for a club playing at League One level.

Indeed, the experience he has further up the pyramid could certainly be helpful for Ipswich next season, as they target promotion back to the Championship following their big squad overhaul this summer.

However, at 38-years-old, Jagielka is unlikely to be a long-term option for Ipswich, so you can understand why Cook may be hesitant to make a move here, since you imagine he will be looking to put together a squad for the future here.