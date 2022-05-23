Ipswich should look to hijack potential Portsmouth, Leicester summer deal: Opinion

It might not be quite the squad overhaul we saw last year but we can expect Ipswich Town to be among the busier League One sides once again this summer.

19 new signings arrived to bolster Paul Cook’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and new manager Kieran McKenna looks set to be backed by the club as well in the upcoming window.

One area the former Manchester United coach will likely look to strengthen is the forward line.

Macauley Bonne’s future is uncertain with his loan deal from QPR set to expire while Joe Piggott has failed to make much of an impact and James Norwood has left at the end of his contract.

With more goals needed to challenge for promotion next season, Leicester City striker George Hirst should be a player on their radar.

The 23-year-old scored 15 times for Portsmouth last season and Danny Cowley has made it no secret he’d love to re-sign him in the upcoming window.

Hijacking the South Coast club’s move for Hirst is something that Ipswich should look to do as they tool up for the new season.

The 2021/22 campaign is proof that he can score goals at League One level and with another season under his belt, it would not be a surprise to see him better his tally at Pompey to move toward, and potentially beyond, 20 for the Tractor Boys.

Pompey CEO Andy Cullen has predicted that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will want to run the rule over the up-and-coming striker in pre-season so it may be a case of being patient.

But the Portman Road outfit will want to sign more than one new forward in the upcoming window so making Hirst a late-window addition would hardly be the end of the world.

McKenna’s experience as a youth coach at both Man United and Tottenham should make Ipswich an attractive proposition for his parent club while financially they should be able to outbid Portsmouth.

Beating Pompey to Hirst would not only help to solve their striker issue ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but could weaken a potential promotion rival as well.

That surely makes the move a win-win and one that they should be pursuing.