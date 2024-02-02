The transfer window may now be closed for Premier League and EFL clubs after it slammed shut on Thursday night, but that does not mean that deals have to stop.

There may be a surprise done deal that is yet to be announced, but the focus at some point can move on to the remaining free agents who are available from a small pool to dip into.

Some clubs will have released players from their contracts before the February 1 transfer deadline to give them the chance of finding new employment after the transfer window, and one of those who is in that boat is Dwight Gayle.

The experienced striker said his goodbyes for Stoke City as his contract was mutually terminated with the Potters - five months before it was due to officially expire.

With Niall Ennis arriving at the Bet365 Stadium from Blackburn Rovers though to re-unite with Steven Schumacher, Gayle was given the best possible chance of getting game-time in the second half of the season by becoming a free agent - that is despite playing 10 times in the Championship this season.

Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Barnsley and Charlton in Gayle race

And there is no shortage of interest in the 34-year-old just hours after his contract in Staffordshire was officially ripped up, with clubs in the Championship and League One looking into taking a punt on the former Premier League hot-shot.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, promotion-chasing Ipswich Town, as well as fellow second tier side Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Gayle, and they are joined by third tier trio Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Derby County.

Dwight Gayle's Stoke City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 10 Average Minutes Per Game 32 Goals 0 xG (Expected Goals) 0.70 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.5 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches Per Game 9.0 Big Chances Created 1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.8 Possession Lost Per Game 2.0 Stats Correct As Of January 31, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Some of those clubs already significantly strengthened their attacking units in the transfer window, with Ipswich in particular spending money on AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi and re-signing Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile were able to loan in Ike Ugbo from French side Troyes after they convinced Cardiff City to terminate the forward's agreement early, but it was clear that the Owls were in for another striker having pursued new Blackburn Rovers signing Duncan McGuire too.

League One could be best bet for Gayle's next move

Derby had their struggles in trying to land a new striker in the latter stages of January though, with experienced Sheffield Wednesday pair Lee Gregory and Michael Smith proving too difficult and expensive to get, leaving Paul Warne rather short in the final third.

Charlton Athletic signed Freddie Ladapo from Ipswich on loan earlier in the window, but currently without a manager it is difficult to fully gauge their thinking - with Miles Leaburn sidelined though it may be a help if another centre-forward was recruited.

Barnsley though have one of the league's top scorers in Devante Cole and with Sam Cosgrove, John McAtee, Fabio Jalo and Max Watters in reserve, there is no shortage of striker options in Neill Collins' hands for the rest of the season.

Given his poor goal record though over the last few years, Gayle may benefit from the drop into League One for the rest of the season as it may bring back some confidence if he can start to find the back of the net.

And out of all the clubs mentioned, surely Derby County makes the most sense given that Warne was looking for an experienced striker already.

Deals could not get done for either Smith and Gregory, but a free agent Gayle shouldn't be as difficult to land despite interest from elsewhere.