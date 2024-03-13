Highlights Ipswich Town's promotion hopes dented by 2-1 loss at Cardiff City, remain third in Championship table.

Vaclav Hladky's performance leaves Christian Walton's future in doubt at Portman Road amid contract talks.

Hladky's possible departure could open door for Walton, but Ipswich looking to retain him as first-choice.

It has been an outstanding season for Ipswich Town in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the season so far in and around the automatic promotion places.

However, Ipswich's top two hopes suffered a big blow as they were beaten 2-1 at Cardiff City on Saturday, with injury-time goals from Ryan Wintle and Callum O'Dowda sealing all three points for the Bluebirds after Kieffer Moore had given the visitors the lead in the 79th minute.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit third in the table, but they are just one point behind second-placed Leeds United ahead of the game against relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road on Saturday.

McKenna has largely stuck with the same group of players that achieved promotion from League One last season, but there has been one notable change this campaign, with Vaclav Hladky replacing Christian Walton between the sticks.

Both Walton and Hladky are out of contract at the end of the season, but a big update on Hladky's future could indicate that Walton's time in Suffolk is set to come to an end.

Vaclav Hladky news will be concerning for Christian Walton

Walton joined Ipswich on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021, and after establishing himself as the club's number one, the deal was made permanent in January 2022.

The 28-year-old starred for the Tractor Boys as they won promotion last season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions, and his performances did not go unnoticed, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Premier League side Luton Town were plotting a move in the summer.

However, Walton missed the start of the season with a foot injury, and despite returning to fitness in October, he has been unable to regain his place from Hladky.

Hladky has kept 11 clean sheets in 38 games in all competitions so far this season, and while he has been responsible for the occasional mistake, he has made a host of impressive saves to win his side points.

The 33-year-old has made it impossible for McKenna to drop him, and it seems that the Tractor Boys are keen to keep him around, with Hladky revealing that discussions have started with the club over a new contract.

"There is not much I can say. Obviously, there are negotiations but they can take some time and there is nothing done yet," Hladky told TWTD last week.

"I’m in my ‘tunnel’ and all I want to do is focus on Cardiff tomorrow, which is natural for a player.

"The stuff around me, I have people to deal with."

Hladky was non-committal on whether he would sign an extension on Portman Road, and his agent said in December that there had been approaches for his client amid reported interest from Celtic, so he could have offers from elsewhere in the summer.

Related Ipswich Town may look to Sheffield Wednesday as Kieran McKenna reports continue: View Danny Rohl could end up being the perfect replacement for McKenna if he leaves Portman Road.

Should Hladky depart, the door could be open for Walton to regain his place in the team, but the fact that Ipswich are looking to tie Hladky down suggests that McKenna views him as first choice going forward, casting serious doubt over Walton's future.

It remains to be seen whether the Tractor Boys will offer Walton a new contract, but he will surely be keen to play regular football, and a goalkeeper of his quality should have no shortage of suitors in the summer.

Walton would be a more than capable option for clubs in the Championship and League One, and if McKenna cannot give him guarantees of regular game time next season, his exit looks inevitable.