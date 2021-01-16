Ipswich respond to player interest from League One rivals

Ipswich Town have rejected a bid for defender Janoi Donacien from Plymouth Argyle, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Donacien has struggled for game time since joining Ipswich from Accrington Stanley back in the summer of 2018 – and has spent time back on loan with Stanley – and is seemingly now attracting interest from elsewhere in the division.

According to this latest report, Plymouth have seen an offer to sign Donacien permanently rejected, with the offer made by the Pilgrims said to have been modest.

It is thought that Ipswich would prefer to loan out Donacien this month, rather than let the versatile defender leave on a permanent deal.

Plymouth however, are not expected to make an offer to sign the 27-year-old on loan, after their failure to sign him permanently here.

Accrington meanwhile, are still said to be interested in another loan deal for Donacien, who has yet to make a league appearance for the Tractor Boys this season.

As things stand, Donacien’s contract at Portman Road is set to expire at the end of this season, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This is an interesting situation that appears to be developing here.

Given Donacien is out of contract at the end of this season, and his lack of game time at Ipswich, you would have thought that they might have been open to receiving a fee for him this month.

The fact that they appear not to be taking that stance however, means you wonder if they might consider triggering that option on his contract, which would at least protect them from losing him for nothing in the summer.

However, you wonder whether Donacien would be entirely satisfied with that situation, given he will no doubt want the guarantee of regular first-team football on a long-term basis, something he looks unlikely to get at Ipswich right now.