Ipswich register interest in Bristol City player ahead of January transfer window

Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer is wanted by League One side Ipswich Town in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Bristol World.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the Robins permanently from Chelsea in 2019 after an initial loan spell, has fallen out of favour at Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson’s management.

Palmer has made just six appearances in the Championship this season – his last one coming two months ago off the bench against Nottingham Forest and he’s only made one matchday squad since.

With 18 months still remaining on his contract, Palmer’s situation at the Robins is unclear but it is believed that moneybags third tier side Ipswich, whose CEO Mark Ashton brought Palmer into the fold at City when he was at the club, hold a keen interest.

The report from Bristol World though indicates that a move to League One for Palmer looks to be a ‘non-starter’ – unless the Tractor Boys could be incredibly persuasive in their ways to tempt the ex-Chelsea man to Portman Road.

The Verdict

If there’s one position that Ipswich probably don’t need to strengthen this January it’s the attacking midfield area.

Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Scott Fraser and Bersant Celina mean that part of the pitch is well covered and Palmer would only add to the selection issues.

It wouldn’t be a bad move for him if there was a lack of depth there – the Tractor Boys are clearly ambitious and would be able to pay Palmer decent wages.

He does seemingly need a fresh start though in January whether that is with a League One side or a Championship club as Pearson currently does not favour him – and he’s too talented to be sitting on the sidelines.