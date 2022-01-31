Ipswich player’s departure goes through as new employers swirl

Jon Nolan’s contract at Ipswich Town has been officially terminated, it has been reported by Stuart Watson.

The Tractor Boys signed Nolan from Shrewsbury Town in 2018 with Paul Hurst using his contact book having worked with the player at the Shrews to good success.

However, Hurst is long gone as Ipswich manager and Nolan’s game time at Portman Road has gradually reduced, to the level that it has been non-existent this season.

Indeed, he made over 20 league appearances in the first two campaigns he had at Town, before that came down to 13 last year and now, this season, he has not played a league fixture at all with injuries also playing their part.

A new start for him is set to be on the way, then, and it sounds like a host of clubs are looking at him:

Understand that Jon Nolan's contract has officially been terminated by #itfc. Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two all interested in picking him up as a free agent 👇https://t.co/rwOF9DF45L — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) January 31, 2022

The Verdict

It’s a shame how Nolan’s career has ended at Ipswich but that is football sometimes and he’ll be eager to try and move to pastures new and get things going in the right direction once more.

He is a decent player that still has something to offer the right club and it sounds as though plenty are interested in him.

There’s no rush, either, as being a free agent means that tonight’s deadline does not apply to him.

