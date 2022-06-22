Ipswich player raring to go after positive update following injury

Ipswich Town player Kyle Edwards has said that he cannot wait to be getting back playing next season after returning to training free from injury.

Edwards had his season cut short last year as he suffered a quad issue in Feburary during training, and he has since been recouperating from that problem.

He’s back in training now, though, and speaking to the EADT it sounds as though he is raring to get going next season:

“It’s been a long time out now and it’s nice to be back on the grass, trying to take some people on. It’s been great,” he said.

“Because of the injury I have had to keep coming in all summer while everyone’s away. That wasn’t great to be honest, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

“It’s been a tough rehab, a lot of gym, a lot of running. It was tough, but I’m back now and I feel fitter and good to go. It is good to be back.

“Pre-season is already hard, the first few days, but we all know to put the work in now to help us throughout the season.”

The Verdict

Edwards has clearly been putting the work in to get himself ready for next season, with him training even during the off-period.

Indeed, that is testament to how much he wants to succeed at Ipswich and Town fans will be excited to see what he can do under Kieran McKenna next year.

McKenna appears to be doing a good job at Ipswich and it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out next season with it being his first full year in charge of the club all being well.

Ipswich have some good players, signed from last season of course, and so that squad has plenty of depth already available to it.

A few more signings this summer and they have the makings of a promotion-challenging team, but it remains to be seen what plays out.

