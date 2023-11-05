Highlights Ipswich Town's decision to sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United was a smart move, as he has regained his form and become a regular starter for the club.

Williams' future at Manchester United looks uncertain, as he has fallen down the pecking order and was told he could leave. The loan is an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and attract potential buyers.

Williams has been impressive during his time at Ipswich, with solid defensive stats and a good pass completion rate. He seems comfortable and settled at the club, unlike his previous loan spell at Norwich City.

Ipswich Town signing Brandon Williams on loan in the summer transfer window looks like very smart business by the club now.

The full-back had lost his way at Manchester United and was in need of a new environment, and it was the Tractor Boys who took a gamble on him.

Kieran McKenna obviously has a past with Man United and knew of Williams from his time there, and that was probably something that allowed Ipswich to get the deal over the line.

Since his move to Portman Road, Williams has got back to his best and become a regular in the starting XI, which is good news for the player and his parent club.

Does Brandon Williams have a future at Manchester United?

When Williams first broke through into the Man United first team, big things were expected of the player after he impressed in youth football.

He was given his chance, and the defender took it, and there were serious questions about whether he could challenge regular left-back Luke Shaw going forward.

However, after his breakthrough spell, Williams lost his place in the first team and was subsequently sent out on loan to Norwich City.

He played regularly for the Canaries, but it wasn’t a loan that was that impressive. He returned to Old Trafford and remained on the sidelines.

United have brought several defenders to the club in the past 12 months, putting Williams further down the pecking order. It was reported that United had told Williams he was free to leave in the summer, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, this loan is a chance for him to earn his next move.

Brandon Williams' stats per competition (As it stands October 31st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 47 1 2 Premier League 2 16 0 4 Premier League U18 34 3 7 Championship 10 2 0

Why Ipswich Town must seal Manchester United transfer this summer

As mentioned, it seems unlikely that Williams has a future at Man United beyond this summer.

The Premier League side had their injury concerns in the summer, and despite Williams playing most of the pre-season games, it was still decided that he would be loaned out.

So, it seems he isn’t wanted under the current regime at Old Trafford, and therefore, he is in the shop window trying to impress potential buyers.

However, if the defender keeps playing the way he does, it seems quite obvious that Ipswich will be trying to do everything they can to sign the player.

The defender has played in 10 Championship games so far, starting five and being brought on in the other amount. In his appearances, Williams is averaging 2.1 tackles per game, one interception, 1.2 clearances, and 0.1 blocks, as per WhoScored.com.

The 23-year-old also has a pass completion rate of 80.3%, and that has helped him record 0.3 key passes per game. The full-back is averaging 0.3 shots per game, and that has allowed him to record his two goals so far.

Williams seems to be really enjoying his time at Portman Road, and that can be seen in his defensive numbers. The only time he produced something similar was at Norwich, but that was a loan where Williams didn’t seem that settled.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He looks at home with Ipswich, and working with McKenna again seems to have brought the best out of him.

Furthermore, Williams’ latest Instagram story suggests that he doesn’t look back at his time with Norwich with fondness, as he’s made a dig regarding their current league position.

This will again have Ipswich fans loving him, and it may be another reason why he should be considered an important deal to do for the Tractor Boys before another team gets involved.