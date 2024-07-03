This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have made a double bid worth an initial £35 million for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

Football Insider first reported on Wednesday morning that the Tractor Boys had submitted an offer in an attempt to lure the pair to Portman Road for next season, but The Athletic further claimed that the figure - which also includes add-ons that could take the total price even higher - was more than the initially reported £30 million.

The Tractor Boys are aiming to build a team capable of competing in the Premier League next season following their automatic promotion from the Championship.

Ipswich Town face competition for Jacon Greaves and Jaden Philogene deals

Greaves and Philogene were crucial parts of the Tigers’ starting 11 last season under Liam Rosenior as they competed for a place back in the top flight.

But a seventh place finish in the table and missing out on the play-off spots has led to speculation over their futures at the MKM Stadium.

Jaden Philogene's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.24 Shots 3.69 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.19 npxG + xAG 0.43 Shot-creating actions 4.04

Ipswich are looking to beat the likes of West Ham and Everton for the duo, whilst there has been a shock proposal from Catalan giants Barcelona for the services of Philogene, but they are only proposing an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met, as per a report from Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Should Hull City accept £35m offer from Ipswich Town for Philogene and Greaves?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether a £30 million offer from Ipswich represents fair value for Philogene and Greaves, and if Hull should cash in on them both this summer…

Declan Harte

It’s been reported that Hull won’t stand in the duo's way if they push for a move, and the chance to sign for Ipswich will be a very tempting one due to their Premier League status.

A deal worth around £35 million would be solid business from Hull, but there is a feeling that they could squeeze a bit more out of the situation.

An agreement closer to the £40 million mark might be a fairer reflection of their combined value, and there should be no two for one discount as far as the Tigers are concerned.

If Hull can receive closer to an initial £40 million, then that extra amount can be put towards investing in the squad to the point of signing an extra player or two.

The Yorkshire outfit have the ambition to compete in the Premier League themselves, but need to be realistic about the prospects of keeping players as talented as Greaves and Philogene.

Losing them for a good price still allows them to spend this summer and perhaps even strengthen the squad as a whole.

Holding out for a bit more helps with that task, and is a better reflection of their value, meaning it would be sensible to reject this offer from the Tractor Boys with a view to an agreement later in the window.

Ben Wignall

Whatever happens this summer, Hull City and Acun Ilicali are going to be in the money, as they are not going to stand in the way of either player going to a top flight club for the right price.

There is enough interest in the duo to think that sooner rather than later they will be at new clubs, but are Ipswich the right fit? I'm not so sure.

Yes, they played a brand of football last season that would fit a progressive centre-half and a winger that is full of flair, but they are going to have to be much more conservative at times in the Premier League, and they're also going to be one of the favourites to be relegated at the first time of asking.

You can argue that Greaves and Philogene are good enough to move to clubs who are already established in the Premier League, and the fact that Barcelona are keen on the latter just shows what a reputation the fleet-footed winger has already carved out.

Individually, you'd have to say that Greaves is worth around £15 million and Philogene at least £20 million, maybe £25 million, so the £35 million - as well as add-ons - isn't that far from what you'd think Hull will want.

However, it's hard to see Ipswich being the only team that will come for Greaves and Philogene given the transfer links that have already persisted, and if the pair turn down the advances of the Suffolk outfit, then surely a bigger, more established Premier League or European top flight side will come up with the funds to sign either one each or the pair.