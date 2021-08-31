Ipswich looking to hijack potential Portsmouth transfer deal for Millwall man

Ipswich Town are considering making a sensational 19th summer signing as they are interested in Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

Local reports in Portsmouth stated that Danny Cowley is said to be interested in a loan move for Romeo before the 11pm transfer deadline, but Paul Cook could be set to hijack that.

The two clubs have already been locked in transfer battles for players this summer such as George Edmundson and Joe Morrell, and they could be set to go to battle again on the final day of the transfer window.

25-year-old Romeo is battling for a place in Millwall’s side with Danny McNamara and has made two Championship appearances so far this season but he was not in the squad as the Lions defeated Blackpool on Saturday.

And he could be set to make a switch to League One in the closing stages of the window but it remains to be seen if it is Fratton Park or Portman Road that he is heading to.

The Verdict

Just when you thought Ipswich’s squad couldn’t get any bigger another curveball is thrown.

A right-back is probably the only position that Paul Cook hasn’t strengthened this summer, choosing to go with current players Kane Vincent-Young and Janoi Donacien but the former has struggled with injuries in recent years.

That means that a move for Romeo does make a lot of sense – it’s just at the other end of the pitch where Cook probably has too many options to pick from.

Pompey will feel sick if they lose out on another target to the big-spending Suffolk side, especially as Romeo could provide solid competition to Kieron Freeman, but this one could go right down to the wire with the Millwall man potentially having a big decision to make.