Ipswich linked with potential Derby deal after losing transfer race with Portsmouth

Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie is on Ipswich Town’s radar after they missed out on signing Joe Morrell from Luton Town, according to EADT.

The Tractor Boys have been one of the busiest clubs in the EFL this summer, with new CEO Mark Ashton signing 14 new players already as he looks to give Paul Cook the tools needed to secure promotion to the Championship.

It seems Ashton was keen to make Morrell number 15, with reports suggesting Ipswich attempted to hijack Portsmouth’s move for the Welsh midfielder before the South Coast club got their man.

The EADT has reported that after missing out on the 24-year-old, Cook is still keen to bring in a new central midfielder and a new centre-back.

It is understood that Shinnie is a player of interest to the Portman Road outfit, with the Scotsman seemingly a potential candidate to bolster Cook’s midfield.

The 30-year-old was a key figure for the Rams last season, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in what was a difficult campaign at Pride Park, and could be even more important this term with Wayne Rooney’s squad threadbare due to financial issues and a transfer embargo.

The Verdict

It’s been a hugely impressive summer from an Ipswich perspective and signing Shinnie would certainly continue that.

The 30-year-old was vital to the Rams’ Championship survival last term and they will not want to lose him given the state of their squad at the moment.

You could understand if despite being in the league below, Ipswich was a more appetising place to be than Derby for Shinnie right now but the bigger issue for the Tractor Boys is likely to be prizing him away from the Pride Park club.

They’ll no doubt be looking to take advantage of the East Midland club’s financial issues but Rooney has made it clear he does not want to sell any players.