Ipswich Town's fine winning run of late continued on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory away from home against Derby County.

With Derby fighting for a spot in the top six and desperately in need of points of their own, an away trip to Pride Park could have proved a potential banana skin.

However, there were to be no slip-ups on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Conor Chaplin and George Hirst sealing all three points.

The Tractor Boys have now won their last seven League One matches, and are unbeaten in the third tier in their last 11.

Kieran McKenna's side now sit on 78 points, two points behind Plymouth Argyle in second, and the same number behind league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

To Ipswich's advantage, though, they do hold a game in hand over the Owls, which, were they to win, would put them a point ahead of Darren Moore's side.

The unique angle of Conor Chaplin's goal

After the match, Ipswich Town's social media got the club's supporters even more excited.

Indeed, the club's Twitter account released an amazing angle of Conor Chaplin's counter-attacking goal, which can be seen below.

The unique angle shows a pitch-level view of the goal, which, remarkably, took just six touches from Christian Walton's gloves through to Chaplin slotting home to give Ipswich the lead in the clash.

Basking in the glory of the result, and the fresh angle, Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the clip.

What have Ipswich fans been saying about the clip?

In response to the footage, some fans offered a detailed response to the goal:

Whilst other Tractor Boys fans kept their responses to the counterattacking move more brief:

One Ipswich fan even claimed it was one of the best counter-attacking goals they have ever seen:

Elsewhere, others praised Nathan Broadhead for his involvement, with the January arrival taking a very positive first touch and playing a big part in the build up:

Naturally, one Ipswich fan admitted he could not stop re-watching the footage:

Interestingly, some others shared their perspective of the goal from inside the ground, too:

All in all, the fans seem to be in agreement that it was a cracking goal, and love the footage on display on the club's social media channels.

I'm sure the fact it helped Ipswich close the gap to league leaders Sheffield Wednesday also played a part in just how much the supporters enjoyed it.