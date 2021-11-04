‘Ipswich fans, keep Bonne’ – Many QPR supporters rave about one player in Cardiff win

QPR moved fifth in the Championship with a 1-0 win against Cardiff City yesterday and many fans of the west London club have been raving about the performance of midfielder Andre Dozzell.

The summer signing started alongside Stefan Johansen in midfield and produced the game’s decisive moment – firing a 30-yard defence-splitting pass to set Andre Gray through to give the visitors the lead.

Dozzell has had to bide his time since joining Mark Warburton’s squad, with Johansen and Dom Ball usually the first choice pair in the centre of the park, but took his opportunity last night with both hands.

The 22-year-old finished with 86% pass accuracy – having connected with 38 passes, including two key passes and one big chance (Sofascore).

With Luke Amos back fit and Sam Field returning soon, there looks set to be no shortage of competition in central midfield at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the coming weeks.

But if Dozzell keeps producing performances like last night against the Bluebirds, you feel he will make himself a player that Warburton can’t afford to leave out.

The midfielder, who was signed from Ipswich Town in the summer, seems to have the fans on board already, with many taking to Twitter to rave about him after last night’s display…

#qpr great win from qpr. Dog of a game but battled the three points home. Odubajo a steam train on the left. Dozzell showing his class too. Injuries stacking up. Tough test at Blackpool away. — El Tel (@ElTel98419113) November 3, 2021

From what I could see (tiny figures in the red button distance) an impressive performance from Rs, although Cardiff looked poor. Pressed defenders efficiently + in particular the midfield battled well. Couldn't really see who was who, but think Dozzell is looking good #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) November 3, 2021

Well done boys! 👏🏼 Good result, made hard work of it though! Dozzell looking better every game and defence played very well. #QPR 💙 #SquadGame 👊🏼 https://t.co/qAOy7vTvU3 — Marky (@MRRyan37) November 3, 2021

Dozzell can be a class act on his day and a great team performance all round #QPR — Kasey jones (@JonesKaseyjones) November 3, 2021

Dozzell unreal pass, serious player man — Alex (@qprAL27) November 3, 2021

Dozzell showing his quality once again. Such a tidy player — miles (@miles_qpr) November 3, 2021

Ipswich fans. Keep Bonne. Thank you for Andre Dozzell 😍 #QPR #ITFC — Jake (@QPRJake_) November 3, 2021