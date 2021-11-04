Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Ipswich fans, keep Bonne’ – Many QPR supporters rave about one player in Cardiff win

QPR moved fifth in the Championship with a 1-0 win against Cardiff City yesterday and many fans of the west London club have been raving about the performance of midfielder Andre Dozzell. 

The summer signing started alongside Stefan Johansen in midfield and produced the game’s decisive moment – firing a 30-yard defence-splitting pass to set Andre Gray through to give the visitors the lead.

Dozzell has had to bide his time since joining Mark Warburton’s squad, with Johansen and Dom Ball usually the first choice pair in the centre of the park, but took his opportunity last night with both hands.

The 22-year-old finished with 86% pass accuracy – having connected with 38 passes, including two key passes and one big chance (Sofascore).

With Luke Amos back fit and Sam Field returning soon, there looks set to be no shortage of competition in central midfield at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the coming weeks.

But if Dozzell keeps producing performances like last night against the Bluebirds, you feel he will make himself a player that Warburton can’t afford to leave out.

The midfielder, who was signed from Ipswich Town in the summer, seems to have the fans on board already, with many taking to Twitter to rave about him after last night’s display…


