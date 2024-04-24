This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town have been linked with signing West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Johnson has been the subject of top-level Championship interest since January. Leeds United were initially linked with him, as the interest was reported by the Daily Mail.

A recent edition of the Daily Mirror (21/4 paper edition; page 74) has said that Ipswich have joined Leeds, and Southampton, in the race to sign the soon-to-be out of contract defender.

Carlton Palmer has told Football League World that he doesn't see the 24-year-old moving to a second tier club, and that making the switch to the Tractor Boys would be a good one, if they get promoted.

Ipswich fan pundit on a potential move for Ben Johnson

Football League World's Ipswich fan pundit, Henry, believes that getting the Hammers full-back would be a solid acquisition for the team.

He said: "Johnson has been linked to Ipswich from West Ham. I've seen the rumours and I think he'd pretty much be a perfect fit for us, at the moment.

"That depends on whether we're in the Premier League or the Championship though. If we manage to get him in the Championship then that would be fantastic.

"He's got the ability to play right and left-back. He's better than our current right-back options. He could be a good back-up to Davis on the left, if we manage to keep him.

"He's someone with top flight experience. He's quick, decent on the ball, a good defender; the links do excite me.

"It would potentially be on a free as well, which definitely helps with the FFP going forward. If Ashton and co can get Johnson over the line, then it would be another fantastic bit of business."

Ben Johnson would be a great signing for Ipswich

Kieran McKenna has shown a brilliant willingness to take on players who have hit a rough patch in their Premier League careers. Granted, two examples of that are players who he worked with at his previous job - Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams - but the point remains.

You could even argue that someone like Kieffer Moore fits into this category, even though he isn't as young as the other two.

Williams' move hasn't gone that well, but Tuanzebe and Moore, especially, have found their feet under the Northern Irishman, and these cases are great examples for someone like Johnson who will be deciding where their future lies next.

He has struggled for opportunities this season, as his stats show, but the full-back has shown himself, in the past, to be at least a competent top flight full-back.

Ben Johnson's 2023/24 Premier League stats for West Ham Matches played 14 Minutes per game 39 Goals and Assists 0 xG 0.20 xAG 0.12 Big chances created 0 Clean sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 0.8 Balls recovered per game 3.5 Clearances per game 0.9 Average rating 6.47 Stats as per Sofascore.com (As it stands on 24th of April)

Someone like Johnson would be a very shrewd move for Town, if they get promoted. A bit like how Luton Town signed Ross Barkley in the summer, after they won promotion, the 24-year-old could have a similar impact, in terms of providing that Premier League experience that the rest of the team doesn't have.