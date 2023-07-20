Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia during the summer window.

Sam Morsy could leave Ipswich

The 31-year-old has been a key figure for the Tractor Boys since he was brought to the club in 2021, and he captained Kieran McKenna’s side as they won promotion from League One in the previous campaign.

Therefore, he was expected to be an important figure this season as well, as McKenna’s side look to kick-on as they return to the Championship.

However, there are now doubts over the future of Morsy, as reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that there is interest from Saudi Arabia for the Egypt international.

The money in Saudi Arabia has dominated the transfer window, and whilst it’s unclear what clubs are after Morsy, you would expect him to have a lucrative offer on the table if bids do materialise.

How long does Sam Morsy have left on his Ipswich contract?

The no-nonsense midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Portman Road, so he will no doubt be thinking about his long-term future.

Firstly, it’s not in question that Morsy is happy with Ipswich. He is an influential figure for McKenna, he played in 44 games last season, and he has made it clear that he would like a new deal and to end his career in Suffolk if it’s possible.

However, nothing has been agreed so far, so you would think that Morsy would consider any long-term offers that come his way.

Obviously, the financial situation will also be a factor, and it’s natural to presume that Ipswich won’t be able to match what is put forward by a Saudi club.

Will Sam Morsy leave Ipswich?

If this interest does result in a formal bid, then you would expect discussions will be had, however, until that happens, Ipswich will carry on as normal.

Morsy is under contract for another year, so it’s not a pressing issue that they have to sort immediately. Plus, as mentioned, the player is happy at Ipswich, and he will be looking forward to the Championship campaign, where he will hope to be a regular starter again under McKenna.

We know the ambition that Ipswich have under their new owners, so they won’t be under any pressure to cash in.

Kieran McKenna will actively be looking for signings ahead of the Championship season

Ipswich Town summer transfer plans

This summer has generally been about incomings, with the recruitment looking to bring in quality to support a group that they will feel is already capable of doing well in the Championship.

There has to be a degree of patience from the fans as they look to get deals done, and there is optimism about the direction Ipswich are going.

Morsy’s role isn’t just restricted to his impact on the pitch each week, as he is a real leader in the group and sets standards, so if he does move on it would be a blow.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and what McKenna’s XI looks like for the opener at Sunderland on August 6.