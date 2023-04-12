This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting a very ambitious transfer move if they go on to win promotion to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys currently sit third in League One, one point behind Plymouth Argyle and two behind Sheffield Wednesday - with a game in hand over the Owls.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, if promoted, the club want to bring Premier League striker Adam Armstrong to Portman Road from Southampton.

With the very ambitious move in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not this is a realistic target for the club if promoted.

Adam Jones

Scoring twice in 33 appearances this season, that isn't a good record at all but he would surely want to make the move to a club at the top end of the Championship if he sealed a move away from Southampton.

His time at Blackburn Rovers shows that he can be a real goalscoring asset in the Championship and that's why it wouldn't be a surprise if he attracts interest from a team like Watford if they remain in their current division.

Ipswich are a solid outfit and have a great manager who could keep them in the second tier for the long term if they get there - but this potential move seems slightly unrealistic at this point.

It's not as if he's plied his trade for the Tractor Boys before, so the League One promotion chasers may struggle to get a deal over the line.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This seems very unrealistic from Ipswich Town's perspective.

Whilst I certainly admire their ambition, they would probably be better served looking at more realistic targets ahead of the summer.

Armstrong has proven himself a top Championship striker in his recent seasons in this division - so good in fact that he earned a move to the Premier League.

Whilst things have not gone great at St. Mary's, he would surely want to be playing for a side competing at the sharp end of the division.

If Ipswich can convince him they will be that, then fair play, but it will be a tough job to do so given they are just coming up.

Plus, if Southampton are relegated, they may well want to keep hold of Armstrong themselves to fire them back to the Premier League.

Sam Rourke

I'd be very, very surprised if Ipswich managed to pull this off.

It's not been smooth sailing for the striker since arriving at Southampton and his goal return has not been as fruitful as many may have thought.

His previous stint at Blackburn Rovers was outstanding though, he emerged as one of the second tier's most clinical marksmen and was courted by many clubs due to his goal contributions.

For Ipswich, he'd be a sensational signing and could kick-start a really exciting new era back in the Championship if they do achieve promotion.

I'd be surprised if Armstrong would be too keen on this deal though given he's plying his trade in the Premier League and if he was to depart St Mary's, you'd imagine a club who will be dead certs for a promotion battle in the second tier would be a better fit.