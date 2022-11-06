Ipswich eyeing move for Championship player in a bid to boost promotion push

Ipswich Town are eyeing a reunion with Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes in an attempt to boost their League One promotion bid.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who states that the experienced forward was also the subject of interest from the club back in the summer.

Nixon states that Rhodes decided to remain at the John Smiths Stadium as he hoped he would play under Danny Schofield.

However, Schofield was dismissed of his duties early on in the season, and new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham has started the forward just once in the last four matches.

Rhodes association goes back to 2005 when he joined their youth set up.

The now 32-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Tractor Boys in 2007 and he went on to make his senior debut that December in a match against Burnley.

In the end, Rhodes would go on to make just 10 Ipswich Town appearances, before, after a string of loan spells, he was sold to Huddersfield Town in July 2009.

The striker never looked back – going on to net over 200 goals in the EFL, 121 of which, at the time of writing, have come in the Championship.

So far this season, Rhodes has three goals in 18 league appearances.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting link to emerge.

You do feel that given his record at Championship level, albeit not as prolific in recent years, Rhodes would certainly score goals for Ipswich Town down in League One and definitely add something to their promotion bid.

The Tractorboys are second in the third tier at the moment and looking strong contenders to go up.

However, even though his involvement may have dwindled in recent weeks, I do question why Huddersfield would sanction this one.

At the moment, the Terriers find themselves in a tough spot sitting bottom of the Championship and as such, you would think it would be all hands on deck with any players of quality at the moment.

Given Rhodes previous ability to score goals and find the back of the net, I don’t think it would be wise for Huddersfield to sell in January.